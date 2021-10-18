Northstar Selected to Virtually Participate at the FCM Sustainable Communities Conference and Announces Attendance at CEM Scottsdale Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has been selected to virtually participate in the upcoming Federation of Canadian Municipalities ("FCM") Sustainable Communities Conference 2021 from October 19th to October 21st, 2021. The Sustainable Communities Conference is Canada's premier municipal sustainability event. Northstar's CEO Aidan Mills will present virtually in the Connected Labs Session on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 12:20pm PST / 3:20pm EST.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

About the FCM Sustainable Communities Conference – October 19-21, 2021

For the last 15 years, the Sustainable Communities Conference has provided municipalities resources to build more sustainable communities across Canada. The event is expected to welcome over 400 municipal leaders. For further details on the FCM's Sustainable Communities Conference, please visit www.fcm.ca/ccd. The Green Municipal Fund ("GMF") (link here) is the official host of the event. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. GMF's unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency — and create better lives for Canadians. Created 21 years ago, GMF has contributed the following: 1,360 municipal sustainability initiatives supported, C$946 million worth of approved sustainability initiatives, 2.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases avoided, and C$3 billion of total additional investments leveraged by municipalities.

Attendance at the CEM Scottsdale Capital Conference – October 22-24, 2021

Northstar also announces that Aidan Mills, CEO of the Company, and Carson Sedun, Director of Capital Markets will present in person at the Capital Event Management ("CEM") Scottsdale Capital Conference, which takes place at the Scott Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona between October 22nd and 24th, 2021. The conference introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital investors and financial professionals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking activities. Further information on CEM can be found at www.cem.ca.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company's final prospectus dated June 18, 2021, among other documents, is available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Company,

Aidan Mills

Chief Executive Officer

Follow Northstar on Social Media:

Twitter: @NStarCleanTech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/northstarcleantech/

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regards to the attendance at the conferences, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.