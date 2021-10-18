Personal Injury Attorney Thomas J. Henry Officially Announces Expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 25 years, Thomas J. Henry Law has represented clients across Texas and the United States. The firm's success has led to a recognition as the largest personal injury firm in Texas. As a result, Thomas J. Henry is proud to announce his next endeavor and official expansion into the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

Thomas J. Henry Law Officially Announces Expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

The new 27,000 sq. ft office space, located at 6031 Connection Drive, Suite 900 in Irving, Texas, is near the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The firm plans to be at full office capacity, employing 150-200 professionals in the next 24 months. The full-service office location features state-of-the-art technology, an industry-leading case management system, multimedia conference rooms, and a dedicated support staff to ensure client satisfaction at the center of every case.

"The opening of our newest office in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex marks a new chapter for the firm as we expand into north Texas," said Attorney Thomas J. Henry. "We are excited to continue our aggressive growth pattern and help even more clients in Texas and beyond."

About Thomas J. Henry Law

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC , one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. For over 25 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions.

In 2020, the firm was named one of the "Best Places to Work" by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. That same year, Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's "Best San Antonio Lawyers."

Thomas J. Henry Law

