SBLive Sports announces partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Group.

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBLive Sports ( www.scorebooklive.com ), the fastest-growing high school sports media company in the nation, has entered into a partnership with The Arena Group under the fastest-growing sports media property globally, Sports Illustrated Media Group.

After emerging as a leading destination for high school sports fans in California, Texas, Washington, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon and other states, SBLive Sports is joining the collective vertical of online sports brands anchored by Sports Illustrated , recently ranked No. 6 across Comscore sports media with more than 42 million monthly users.

SBLive's original content includes national football and basketball rankings, athlete of the week features across more than a dozen states, podcasts, player profiles and more. Moving to The Arena Group's platform with content management tools and audience and brand engagement features will benefit the site's reach.

"SBLive's vision has been to serve high school sports fans timely, high-quality content with a combination of technology, professional journalism and photography. We believe this partnership with Sports Illustrated will help us reach millions of fans, players and coaches under-served by existing media options," said Dan Beach, SBLive Sports Founder & CEO. "Further, we see SI and SBLive teams collaborating to create exciting, new features for fans to consume each week."

About SBLive Sports:

SBLive Sports (formerly known as Scorebook Live) is a tech-based sports media property with a focus on the high school and youth sports market. SBLive partners with state high school associations, athletic directors, coaches, content partners and brands to deliver sports fans with timely and relevant content to their mobile phones, desktop and social media platforms.

About Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com . In July, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced that SI won Best Sports and Fitness Cover in their 2021 contest with " Empty Arena ."

About The Arena Group:

The Arena Group creates dynamic, digital destinations that delight consumers with stories and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. The company's robust media ecosystem brings together consumers, publishers and advertisers while harnessing the authority of trusted brands and the editorial prowess of leading writers and editors. For more on best-in-class capabilities in direct sales and programmatic advertising, data, SEO, social, and operations, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

Media Contact:

