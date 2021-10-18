Suzanne Casey Joins Hilton Capital as Managing Director and Head of Sales and Distribution Hilton Capital Management welcomes industry veteran Suzanne Casey to lead sales and distribution efforts for the firm

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Suzanne Casey has joined the company as Managing Director and Head of Sales and Distribution effective October 11, 2021. In that capacity, she will work closely with the Sales & Marketing and Investment teams to support the firm's continued growth across its four core investment strategies: Tactical Income, Dividend & Yield, Efficient Tactical Income, and Small and Midcap Opportunities.

"Suzanne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and will complement the depth and expertise we currently have," said Hilton Capital CEO Craig O'Neill. "We're excited she's joining the team and look forward to her leading Hilton's ongoing sales initiatives."

Before joining Hilton, Casey enjoyed a successful career spearheading sales and distribution efforts for some of Wall Street's most respected firms. Most recently, she was the Regional Sales Manager for Vanguard in the Northeast. Prior to that, Casey held sales leadership and distribution roles at J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont.

"I am so excited to join the Hilton team. Their investment strategies are a perfect solution for the investment needs of today's advisor and their clients. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm and their exceptional client focus," said Casey.

ABOUT HILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2001, Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique with $2 billion in assets under management. The firm actively manages four investment strategies centered on sound investment decision-making and robust downside protection. Hilton maintains a strong focus on customer service, with products designed to meet the needs of both individual and institutional investors.

