Transportation, Electronic Products, & Healthcare to Provide Growth Opportunities in Global Silicone Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for silicones is forecast to rise 7.1% per year to $22.0 billion equivalent to 2.9 million metric tons in 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. While every major market for silicones is expected to grow in both value and volume terms, the study finds, some markets are projected to experience above average growth:

A strong rebound in motor vehicle and other transportation equipment production, and the use of more advanced and technologically sophisticated components, will promote the use of silicones in instrument panels and other sensors in both developed and developing countries.

Increasing tablets and smartphone production, in particular in the Asia/Pacific region, will support silicone demand in the electronic products market.

Aging populations will support increased sales of medical devices, prosthetics, and medical adhesives that utilize silicones.

Silicone Market Poised for Strong Post-Pandemic Rebound

Global silicone market increases through 2025 will come off a depressed base in 2020, as the silicone industry was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales growth will be supported by accelerations in building construction activity and manufacturing output – where silicones are used in a variety of applications – and increasing personal incomes, which will boost demand for products that incorporate silicones. In addition, greater uptake of silicones in the transportation, electronic products, and healthcare markets will support gains.

Products:

elastomers (room temperature, high-temperature/high consistency, liquid silicone rubber)

fluids (including both basic siloxane fluids and more specialized products such as emulsions, organically functionalized fluids, and fluorosilicone fluids)

resins

gels

foams

pastes

Markets:

construction (residential buildings, commercial buildings, and nonbuilding construction)

transportation equipment (e.g., motor vehicles, aircraft and space vehicles, boats and ships, railroad equipment, snowmobiles, golf carts, military equipment)

electrical equipment (including solar panels cells, semiconductor components, electromechanical equipment, high-voltage insulators, transformers, and ceramic, porcelain, and glass insulators)

electronic products (e.g., computer equipment, instruments, electronic components, tablet computers and smartphones, wireless communications equipment, telephone apparatus, radio and television broadcasting equipment, LEDs)

personal care (e.g., antiperspirants, deodorants, cosmetics, hair care products, shaving products, shower and bath products, skin care products, sun care products)

chemical (including manufacture of polyurethane foam, slips agents, additives, foam control agents)

medical and healthcare

other markets including industrial (e.g., machinery, textiles, paper) and consumer (vehicle and furniture polishes, toys, housewares, etc.)

Functions:

adhesives, sealants, and caulks

elastomeric components (e.g., gaskets and seals, hosing and tubing)

paints and coatings

lubricants and greases (e.g., heat transfer fluids, dielectric fluids, transmission/hydraulic fluids)

other functions including emollient and conditioning agents, surfactants, polishes, and defoamers)

