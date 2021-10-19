Coinllectibles™️ to launch Fusion NFT™️ Heritage Series 2 with 4 Qing Dynasty era collectibles

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will launch the Fusion NFT™️ Heritage Series 2 on 21 October 2021 at 12pm (GMT+8). The Heritage Series 2 will feature 4 rare Qing Dynasty era ceramic collectibles priced at US$972,000 collectively.

The 4 items that form the "Coinllectibles™️ Heritage Pieces" are:

Lacquer Engraved Globular Shape Ceramic Vase with Gilded Dragons of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century) Blue-and-White Hua Gu Vase in Underglaze Red with Lotus Pattern Characteristic of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century) Apple-Shape Zun Vessel in Altar-Red Glaze of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century) Yu Hu Chun Vase in Altar-Red Glaze of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century)

Heritage Series 2 is an entire collection of Qing Dynasty era ceramic collectibles. For information, the art of ceramics reached its zenith during the Qianlong reign in the Qing dynasty, and the emperor's obsession with refined, artful pieces helped promote the development of the craft. An example is the "Lacquer Engraved Globular Shape Ceramic Vase with Gilded Dragons of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century)" that features dragons rising from the sea that soar among the clouds in red lacquer which suggest royal demeanour. The colour red was not only a common colour in engraved lacquerware but also conveyed imperial majesty. Interestingly, the "Blue-and-White Hua Gu Vase in Underglaze Red with Lotus Pattern Characteristic of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century)" also uses the colour red as an underglaze mixed with blue and white porcelain to craft the masterpiece that it is today.

Within the Heritage Series 2 collection, there were 2 pieces – the "Apple-Shape Zun Vessel in Altar-Red Glaze of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century)" and the "Yu Hu Chun Vase in Altar-Red Glaze of the Qing Dynasty (19th Century)" – which were sent overseas and later were returned to China. These two ceramics are wrapped in altar-red glazed porcelain which was particularly favoured in traditional Chinese ceramics. Historically, bright-red glazed porcelain found favour among the nobility.

More details of the 4 Fusion NFTs™️ Heritage Series 2 can be accessed from the following link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/new-launch.

Commenting on the launch of Heritage Series 2, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer of Coinllectibles™️ said, "This is a special launch where we feature all ceramics exclusively from the Qing Dynasty. Following the success from our previous launch where we saw a quick take-up of the "Heritage Pieces", we decided to bring an entire series of rare Qing Dynasty pieces. These 4 items have been certified by renowned Hong Kong appraisers as being made in the 19th Century and we believe they would be of great value to art collectors."

Chai Kok Young Chief Technology Officer of Coinllectibles added, "All the Qing Dynasty pieces in Heritage Series 2 will have NFC tags embedded within the Qing Dynasty pieces. The NFC tag consists of a UUID (universally unique identifier) which will display provenance records on the NFC tag server. This is on top of the Gold Standard process where we have the sale and purchase agreement, bailment terms, transfer deed, ownership title deed, and the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️."

Akin to all Fusion NFTs™️, buyers will receive both the digital Fusion NFT™️ as well as the physical art piece. Similarly, Fusion NFT™️ owners may choose to either take possession of the art piece or showcase the physical item in Asia's first Fusion NFT™️ gallery in K11 MUSEA, Hong Kong. All the pieces for Fusion NFT™️ will be sold on a fixed price basis.

For pre-registration of interest for Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ Heritage Series 2, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles





Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

