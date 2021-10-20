BRS & Co. Acquires Tolemar, LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRS & Co. ("BRS"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced that it has acquired Tolemar, LLC ("Tolemar" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded and private-label accessories for utility terrain vehicles ("UTVs"), all-terrain vehicles ("ATVs"), and motorcycles.

(PRNewsfoto/BRS & Co.)

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, Tolemar is a market leader and brand destination for powersports enthusiasts. The Company serves an enthusiast customer base with exceptional parts that offer the best fit, performance, style, and quality to accessorize and enhance their vehicles. Tolemar sells its comprehensive product portfolio direct-to-distributors and direct-to-consumer under the brand names Trinity Racing, LA Choppers, and Baron Custom Accessories as well as private-label.

Eric Ison, President of Tolemar, said, "BRS's experience in the automotive aftermarket will be valuable as we seek to reach more customers with new products."

"Tolemar has an extremely passionate, talented and committed management team that has built a strong platform of leading brands" said Tory Rooney, a Managing Director at BRS. "Tolemar is a market leader and is driving growth through high quality products and innovation. We are pleased to partner with the Tolemar management team to continue to support the Company's growth initiatives and objectives."

About BRS & Co.

BRS is a New York based private equity investment firm with combined capital invested of $1.2 billion, focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services businesses. Since 1996, BRS has purchased over 50 portfolio companies for aggregate consideration of over $6.9 billion. In addition, BRS portfolio companies have completed over 40 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRS & Co.