Choice Bank Selects Predict360 Software for Integrated Risk and Compliance Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Choice Bank, a $3B+ bank headquartered in Fargo, ND, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its risk and compliance management programs.

360factors (PRNewsfoto/360factors)

Julie Dahle, EVP and Chief Risk Officer of Choice Bank, said, "Choice Bank selected Predict360 to better collaborate and report on our compliance and risk management activities. The solution's banking workflows, risk library content, and endorsement from the American Bankers Association are a great fit for our bank."

"360factors is delighted to have been selected by Choice Bank, and we look forward to working with their team to implement Predict360," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "As a leading risk and compliance management solution provider for the banking and financial services industry, we look forward to a collaborative and successful relationship with Choice Bank."



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Choice Bank

Choice Bank provides innovative financial solutions with a People First approach. We are a supportive team of trusted partners built around long-term customer relationships, well-rounded products and services, and authentic community banking. For more on Choice Bank's history, visit bankwithchoice.com/timeline/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360factors