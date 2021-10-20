Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 22, 2021.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson