Private Advisor Group Earns Repeat Recognition as one of Barron's Top RIA Firms in the U.S.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the leading Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S., is pleased to announce it's been named a 2021 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm. Earning a seventh-place ranking, Private Advisor Group has continually secured a top 10 position since 2019.

Grow With Us (PRNewsFoto/Private Advisor Group)

Known for its multi-dimensional RIA model, the firm serves advisors seeking to grow alongside an experienced RIA with competitive payouts, greater autonomy and legacy solutions. Additionally, relationships are in place with six major custodians, to meet the increasing desire for advisors to access the right connectivity with major providers in the financial advice profession. To propel its continued growth, Private Advisor Group announced a renewed focus on attracting and retaining top talent and added over 20 new hires in the last year.

"We're honored to be named to this year's Barron's coveted list of top RIA firms," says RJ Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Private Advisor Group. "Introducing leading levels of growth has been a key element to our strategy this year and with enhanced business development and new compliance solutions, our community has experienced tremendous growth and more importantly, our advisors have made incredible progress towards our shared goal of improving the financial wellbeing for thousands of individuals across the country."

According to Barron's, the goal of the ranking is to "shine a spotlight on the nation's top financial advisors and firms, with an eye towards raising the standard in the industry." The rankings serve two distinct types of Barron's readers. For wealth management professionals, they serve as an industry scorecard. For investors, the rankings are a tool that can help in the process of finding financial guidance, serving as a starting point for clients seeking an advisor.

To be eligible for this ranking, Private Advisor Group submitted a comprehensive overview of its practice encompassing: growth in assets under management and advisement, client retention, and technology spending. Also considered are industry designations, the size and diversity of teams, philanthropic work, and compliance records. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Visit Barron's to learn more and view the full list of 2021 Top 100 RIA Firms.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. Managing over $26.4 billion in assets under management, the firm leverages its expertise to deliver solutions that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, legacy solutions and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Media Inquiries:

Kelly Coulter

Private Advisor Group

Director of Marketing

480.815.8695 mobile

kelly.coulter@privateadvisorgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Private Advisor Group