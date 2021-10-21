Skanska divests part of Swedish logistics portfolio for SEK 1.1 billion, potential value SEK 2.1 billion in total

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska is divesting a portfolio of six logistics projects in Sweden to Barings. In a first stage, the divestment of two projects, at a total value of SEK 1.1 billion, will be recorded by Commercial Development Nordic in the fourth quarter 2021. Transfer of the properties will take place in connection with completion in 2022 and 2023.

The two properties in the first phase of the portfolio deal include a project in Helsingborg of 44,000 square meters, which was leased to Greenfood in the second quarter 2021, and another project in Helsingborg. In total, the portfolio comprises approximately 128,000 square meters of projects located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Helsingborg.

The remaining four projects, which have not yet started construction, will be recorded at a total value of about SEK 1.0 billion in 2022, when all conditions are expected to be met. The transfer of these properties will take place in connection with completion in 2022 and 2023.

The projects have a green profile and will be built with green concrete and with solar cells on the roofs. The properties meet the requirements for the "GreenBuilding - new building" certification and the ambition is to get the projects certified accordingly.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 66 billion and about 14,800 employees in its Nordic operations during 2020.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3437099/1483833.pdf 20211021 SE divestment logistics portfolio https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-20211021-se-facade,c2970360 Image 20211021 SE Facade https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-20211021-se-greenfood,c2970361 Image 20211021 SE GreenFood

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska