Terex Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend is to be paid on December 17, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)
About Terex
Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) to make information available to its investors.

Contact Information
Terex Corporation
Randy Wilson
Director, Investor Relations
203-221-5415

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terex-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-301405561.html

SOURCE Terex Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.