Evolon Announces Appointment of Keith Archer to Board of Directors Archer brings with him over 25 years of technology, management consulting, and operations experience.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced the appointment of Keith Archer to the Evolon Board of Directors, effective October 21, 2021. Following the appointment of Mr. Archer, the Board will comprise four directors.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Keith Archer to the Evolon Board," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's CEO. "Keith's addition to the board brings a dimension of technical expertise that will be invaluable in helping Evolon grow our business and pursue our mission of providing better-faster-cheaper perimeter surveillance software solutions."

Archer also currently serves on the board of San Francisco-based CodeLogic, a developer of automated application dependency mapping tools. Prior to this Mr. Archer held several leadership roles with Mission Cloud Services, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. Leading up to the creation of Mission, Mr. Archer managed all facets of technology, services, and operations culminating in the successful sale of the company to private equity in 2017. Prior to Mission, he held senior leadership roles with Activision Blizzard, Nissan Motor Corporation, Braun Consulting, and Ernst & Young. Mr. Archer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Southern California. He is a Project Management Institute certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and is AWS Certified by Amazon Web Services.

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon (formerly Jemez Technology) provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

