UNCUT Madison Joins Forces with American Family Insurance to Create Series on Mental Health

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An athlete-led, 501(c)(3) non-profit media platform UNCUT Madison has teamed up with American Family Insurance to create an original five-part series that sheds light on mental health through the lens of collegiate athletics. "Bettering Badgers" will feature intimate, sit-down conversations with top Wisconsin Badger playmakers, including basketball star Tyler Wahl, volleyball All-American Dana Rettke, four-star linebacker Maema Njongmeta and more. Conversation topics range from performance anxiety to life-after-sport identity struggles.

UNCUT provides a media platform for student-athletes to share their experiences and perspectives in their own authentic voices on topics that go beyond what happens on the court or field – such as mental health, social justice, goal-setting and achieving dreams. American Family Insurance's investment in UNCUT Madison is part of Free to Dream, an initiative announced earlier this year by American Family that supports investments and partnerships that close equity gaps and drive social impact in communities. American Family's $20,000 contribution will help empower student-athletes and inspire sports fans with moving off-the-field stories.

Today's announcement features a video highlighting the mission of UNCUT Madison, which launched in March. The first "Bettering Badgers" episode will be released next month and can be found on UNCUT Madison's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, website and amfam.com/badgers.

About UNCUT Madison

Student-led and athlete-driven, UNCUT Madison is a 501(c)(3) media non-profit that empowers student-athletes to speak in a way that has not yet been seen at the collegiate level. For more information, visit: www.uncutmadison.com.

About American Family Insurance

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 232 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.

