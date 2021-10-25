You Asked, We Delivered: Canon Introduces Modification Kits Enabling Full-Manual Operation of The 17-120 KLL/P1 0.8mm and 25-250mm KLL/P1 0.8mm CINE-SERVO Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to requests from industry professionals, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the CINE-SERVO 17-120 KLL/P1 0.8mm and 25-250mm KLL/PI 0.8mm cinema modification kits*. Both lens modification kits can be installed at a Canon Factory Service Center. Certified technicians will remove the Drive Unit and install industry-standard 0.8mm ring gearings for focus, zoom, and iris, enabling users to more seamlessly integrate the lenses into nearly any cinema-style production. Beyond that, users of the new modified lenses can expect the same outstanding image quality and overall user experience of the original CINE-SERVO 17-120mm and CINE-SERVO 25-250mm cinema lenses.

The Canon CINE-SERVO 17-120mm and CINE-SERVO 25-250mm cinema lenses offer outstanding 4K optical performance thanks to their ultra-low dispersion glass and a large-diameter aspherical lens. Combined with Canon's unique optical design technology, these components work to help correct color fringing and limit chromatic aberration during operation. The lenses feature Canon's renowned warm color science and an 11-blade aperture that produces a beautiful, smooth bokeh.

The CINE-SERVO 25-250mm features a built-in extender that stretches the zoom range to an impressive 375mm, with the added benefit of allowing for full-frame sensor coverage with only a stop of difference in light loss. Both compact and lightweight, the lenses were designed with a ruggedness and durability that leverages Canon's long history of developing high-quality and reliable lenses. Appealing to a wide variety of end-users, the lenses are also available in both EF and PL mount.

With the new modification, these lenses can now incorporate the industry standard 0.8 gearing on the focus, zoom, and iris/aperture rings. Focus indicators on the front side of the lenses are marked on a beveled surface, making them easy to identify from the rear of the camera, especially when mounted on a shoulder. In addition, the 180-degree focus rotation angle fulfills not only the focusing accuracy required for 4K shoots but also the operational range needed for broadcast productions.

The Canon CINE-SERVO 17-120 KLL/P1 0.8mm and 25-250mm KLL/PI 0.8mm cinema modification kits are both currently scheduled to be available immediately for an estimated price of $1,100.00 for labor and parts.** Modifications can be performed at any Canon Factory Service Center. For further details about these lenses, please contact your local Canon representative. To learn more about Canon cinema lenses, please visit usa.canon.com/provideo .

