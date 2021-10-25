Phillips Distilling Upends Traditional Flavored Whisky Category With Brand Repositioning Of Cult Classic Revel Stoke®

PRINCETON, Minn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Distilling Company, a pioneer in breakthrough flavors and spirits innovation for more than 109 years, today announced Revel Stoke® has introduced a bold new line of flavored whiskies that speaks to today's independent whisky drinker.

Revel Stoke is for a new segment of independent whisky drinkers and perfect for upcoming Halloween celebrations.

Revel Stoke is for those who live life on their own terms and boldly challenge convention at every turn.

New irreverent flavor names "Nutcrusher Peanut Butter," "Hotbox Cinnamon," "SonofaPeach," and "Lei'd Roasted Pineapple" will be the talk of the on-and-off premise categories this fall. Revel Stoke's unapologetic design is high-energy, personality-driven and tailored to a new segment of independent whisky drinkers seeking to break free from traditional whisky brands.

"Over time whisky has gotten too serious and boring," said Peter Olson, Senior Brand Manager – Brown Spirits at Phillips Distilling Company. "Whisky should be about outrageously good times, so we made Revel Stoke for those who live life on their own terms and boldly challenge convention at every turn."

With 12 unique flavors, Revel Stoke is great to sip neat, over ice or in dozens of simple cocktails. The drink possibilities are endless with mixers like lemonade, ginger beer, cider or soda. To explore whisky recipes, go to www.RevelStokeWhisky.com.

Starting this Fall Revel Stoke® will feature a new tagline "Stoke Your Wild™." The brand also will launch the largest integrated marketing campaign in Phillips Distilling Company's history, aimed at "Zillennial" men ages 21-34 years old who embrace the freedom to pursue what matters most to them. Out-of-home billboards will run in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to drive awareness and trial.

Additionally, the campaign will feature a wide array of digital components including social media, influencer partnerships, streaming audio, e-commerce and delivery app promotions and "text to save" offers via PayPal and Venmo.

Olson added, "Flavored whisky as a category is growing exponentially and there already is high early demand for our 'SonofaPeach,' 'Hardcore Roasted Apple,' and 'Shellshocked Roasted Pecan' flavors. We're thrilled to bring a never-before-seen-energy to the category and inspire a new set of drinkers to stoke their wild in an entirely new world of whisky."

About Phillips Distilling Company:

Phillips Distilling Company is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 109 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes Phillips Spirits, UV Vodka, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's Rums, and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in St. Paul. For more information, go to www.phillipsdistilling.com.

