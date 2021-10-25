Red Lobster® Offers Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster® is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Lobster® is offering a special selection of appetizers and desserts for free in honor of Veterans Day, including craveable Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp.

Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu that includes the following selections*:

Appetizers

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon

Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

White Wine and Roasted-Garlic Mussels

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Brownie Overboard ®

Key Lime Pie

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a Red Lobster restaurant location, visit RedLobster.com. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ .

*Tax and gratuity not included. Availability may vary. Dine-in only.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

