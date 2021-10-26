Datadog Introduces Datadog Apps to Extend Platform to Third-Party Applications

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today the launch of Datadog Apps, a program for partners to build applications that provide seamless workflows between partners' products and the Datadog platform. Launch partners for Datadog Apps include Embrace, Fairwinds, Harness, LaunchDarkly, PagerDuty, Rookout, and Shoreline, whose apps are all available on the Datadog Marketplace today.

(PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.)

Datadog Apps allows technology partners to deliver their application capabilities as native applications inside the Datadog platform. This delivers a seamless workflow for Datadog users to create and view custom data visualizations, respond to identified issues, and make changes to their applications and systems. For example, users will now be able to acknowledge or resolve an incident, turn on a feature flag, or launch a remediation workflow, all from within the platform.

"Datadog has quickly become the de facto monitoring and observability platform in the organizations we serve, providing insights drawn from an organization's infrastructure, logs and application data. To act on these insights, users often have to log in and 'swivel chair' to other applications, which can be disruptive to their workflow and lead to a disjointed user experience," said Marc Weisman, Vice President, Product, Datadog. "With the release of Datadog Apps, we are deepening our integrations with technology partners to deliver a more seamless experience for our users, so that they are better able to maintain the health of their systems and their businesses."

"The functionality of our application on top of our existing integration makes the story of combining LaunchDarkly's powerful feature management platform with Datadog observability even stronger," said Brandon Mensing, Principal Product Manager, LaunchDarkly. "Customers can now actively manage feature flags while continuously monitoring for key performance metrics and security signals. Because we leveraged the Datadog App SDK, we were able to quickly build and ship our App. Datadog's community of 16,000 customers can now more easily release new features with greater control and confidence."

"With PagerDuty, Datadog customers can experience more effective incident response while increasing visibility and accountability throughout the incident lifecycle," said Veni Garg, Senior Director Product Management, Platform & Ecosystem, PagerDuty. "Creative integrations are an ongoing focus for the PagerDuty team as we aim to drive value for customers who will benefit from a connected ecosystem. We're excited about our Datadog App and what our mutual customers can now do without needing to switch tools. Status Dashboard by PagerDuty and Incidents by PagerDuty can be added directly to users' dashboards to get a quick, real time view of their team's system health and respond to high-urgency incidents directly from the Datadog interface."

The Datadog Developer Platform provides:

Datadog Apps Software Development Kit (SDK) : Reusable libraries and UI components to allow developers to quickly begin building applications

Datadog Apps Development Support: Dedicated product and engineering support from Datadog's internal teams

Datadog Marketing and GTM Support: Access to joint marketing and sales enablement resources to build awareness within Datadog's customer base

To join the Datadog Apps program and start building your own Apps, please visit: https://docs.datadoghq.com/developers/datadog_apps/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements on the anticipated benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

David Chao

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.