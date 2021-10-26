GOL announces its 3Q21 earnings schedule

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 3Q21 earnings schedule.
3Q21 Earnings
November 9, 2021 (before trading hours)
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.
Conference calls
English
Portuguese
November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021
10:00 a.m. (US EST)
11:30 a.m. (US EST)
12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
01:30 p.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382
Phone: +55 (11) 4090-1621
Code: GOL
Code: GOL
Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088
Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012
Replay code: 10161031
Replay code: 2000720#
Webcast: click here
Webcast: click here
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has an alliance with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused! on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
View original content:
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.