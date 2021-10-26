InMode Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue of $94.2M, 58% Year-Over-Year Growth; GAAP Net Income of $44.7M, 87% increase compared to Q3 2020

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenues of $94.2 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 73% of quarterly revenues, while 18% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 9% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $44.7 million, compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $47.9 million, compared to $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2020
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.52, compared to $0.28 in the third quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.55, compared to $0.31 in the third quarter of 2020
- Total cash position of $387.4 million as of September 30, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Revenues
$94,176
$59,714
Gross Margins
85%
84%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$44,718
$23,895
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.52
$0.28
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Gross Margins
86%
85%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$47,910
$26,638
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.55
$0.31
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
Management Comments
"We are very pleased to announce another quarter of record results, solid growth and success with our latest product launches," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "InMode is continuing its global expansion and is examining establishing a new subsidiary in another major European country. During what is normally a slower summer quarter, sales of hands-free devices very nearly matched the prior quarter. And our advancement into the women's health space was off to a promising start with its inaugural roll-out in the U.S."
"Early in the third quarter, we delivered two new platforms to the market, EmpowerRF and EvolveX. As we have done so far, we will continue to deliver two new platforms every year to maintain our position in the aesthetic market and expand our business by delivering innovative technologies in new medical applications," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and co-founder of InMode.
"Following the launch of EmpowerRF in the U.S. focused on early adopters, urogynecologists, we are encouraged by the positive feedback that we received so far, and we plan to progress gradually as more and more gynecologists will adopt our unique technology," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode's Chief Medical Officer.
"This was another record revenue quarter in the U.S, supported by our renowned education initiatives and continued expansion. Our workshop attendance reached an all-time high, a solid indication of market demand, physicians' interest, and the trust in our technologies," stated Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 reached $94.2 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenues was driven by the continued success of our core minimally invasive technology, as well as the gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 68% year over year. Patients seeking minimally invasive treatments at unprecedented levels allowed us to maintain the number of disposables sold in comparison to Q2 of 2021, despite seasonal fluctuations traditionally associated with the third quarter. Revenues outside the U.S. represented 34%, with Asia, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.
GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 84% in the third quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 86% and 85% for the third quarter of 2020.
GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 48%, compared to 39% in the third quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 43% in the third quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily attributable to the company's accelerated growth.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $23.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $47.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2020.
2021 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $343 million and $347 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $165 million and $167 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(1) between $1.91 and $1.93
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
Conference Call Information
Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, October 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results.
The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157922/ea04627326
Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from October 26, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 10157922
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Yair Malca
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (949) 305-0108
Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (917) 607-8654
Email: ir@inmodemd.com
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
94,176
59,714
247,025
130,920
COST OF REVENUES
13,943
9,395
36,745
20,274
GROSS PROFIT
80,233
50,319
210,280
110,646
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,248
1,959
7,004
7,207
Sales and marketing
30,835
23,758
84,067
61,293
General and administrative
2,132
1,309
5,884
4,745
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
35,215
27,026
96,955
73,245
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
45,018
23,293
113,325
37,401
Finance income (expenses), net
(65)
798
407
2,063
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
44,953
24,091
113,732
39,464
INCOME TAXES
235
207
1,343
509
NET INCOME
44,718
23,884
112,389
38,955
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
11
(103)
(39)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
44,718
23,895
112,286
38,916
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.54
0.33
1.39
0.55
Diluted
0.52
0.28
1.31
0.46
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)
Basic
82,705
73,395
80,843
71,084
Diluted
86,264
84,165
85,802
83,788
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
68,928
68,938
Marketable securities
265,262
142,007
Short-term bank deposits
53,221
49,589
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
22,629
10,499
Other receivables
10,770
3,575
Inventories
19,178
14,983
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
439,988
289,591
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
450
477
Other receivables
-
2,894
Deferred income taxes, net
607
64
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,652
1,153
Property and equipment, net
1,361
982
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
7,670
6,170
TOTAL ASSETS
447,658
295,761
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
8,884
6,410
Contract liabilities
12,804
11,900
Other liabilities
32,183
16,720
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
53,871
35,030
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
2,279
1,988
Other liabilities
3,936
2,910
Operating lease liabilities
3,546
358
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
9,761
5,256
TOTAL LIABILITIES
63,632
40,286
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
384,026
255,475
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
447,658
295,761
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
44,718
23,884
112,389
38,955
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
136
108
378
307
Share-based compensation expenses
3,192
2,404
8,838
9,614
Allowance for doubtful accounts
48
-
375
466
Loss on marketable securities, net
26
11
33
2
Finance expenses (income), net
789
(279)
1,598
(11)
Deferred income taxes, net
(189)
347
(391)
1,173
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(4,403)
(7,628)
(12,478)
(10,083)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
(4,101)
537
(4,418)
(960)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(1,784)
1,356
(4,195)
(5,463)
Increase in accounts payable
1,161
257
2,474
581
Increase in other liabilities
11,157
4,187
16,194
4,717
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(277)
5,010
1,195
(1,660)
Net cash provided by operating activities
50,473
30,194
121,992
37,638
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(25,090)
(18,090)
(66,090)
(49,699)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
24,090
6,720
62,180
34,810
Purchase of fixed assets
(254)
(103)
(757)
(428)
Purchase of marketable securities
(77,547)
(41,085)
(203,274)
(119,394)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
30,660
25,500
78,642
117,786
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(48,141)
(27,058)
(129,299)
(16,925)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
(11,921)
-
Exercise of options
5,200
698
19,803
3,248
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,200
698
7,882
3,248
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(376)
234
(585)
147
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
7,156
4,068
(10)
24,108
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
61,772
64,767
68,938
44,727
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
68,928
68,835
68,928
68,835
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Revenues by Geography:
United States
62,613
66%
40,880
68%
163,048
66%
95,763
73%
149,488
73%
International
31,563
34%
18,834
32%
83,977
34%
35,157
27%
56,619
27%
Total Net Revenue
94,176
100%
59,714
100%
247,025
100%
130,920
100%
206,107
100%
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Revenues by Category:
Capital equipment revenues
85,067
90%
54,305
91%
220,644
89%
116,862
89%
185,320
90%
Consumables and service revenues
9,109
10%
5,409
9%
26,381
11%
14,058
11%
20,787
10%
Total Net Revenue
94,176
100%
59,714
100%
247,025
100%
130,920
100%
206,107
100%
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by
Minimally Invasive
73
73
73
54
70
59
70
74
71
56
72
60
Hands-Free
25
5
18
43
13
34
28
7
21
42
10
34
Non-Invasive
2
22
9
3
17
7
2
19
8
2
18
6
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2020
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
94,176
-
94,176
59,714
-
59,714
COST OF REVENUES
13,943
(301)
13,642
9,395
(155)
9,240
GROSS PROFIT
80,233
301
80,534
50,319
155
50,474
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,248
(425)
1,823
1,959
(124)
1,835
Sales and marketing
30,835
(2,208)
28,627
23,758
(1,974)
21,784
General and administrative
2,132
(258)
1,874
1,309
(151)
1,158
TOTAL OPERATING
35,215
(2,891)
32,324
27,026
(2,249)
24,777
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
45,018
3,192
48,210
23,293
2,404
25,697
Finance income (expenses), net
(65)
-
(65)
798
-
798
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
44,953
3,192
48,145
24,091
2,404
26,495
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
235
-
235
207
(339)
(132)
NET INCOME
44,718
3,192
47,910
23,884
2,743
26,627
Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
11
-
11
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
44,718
3,192
47,910
23,895
2,743
26,638
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.54
0.58
0.33
0.36
Diluted
0.52
0.55
0.28
0.31
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)
Basic
82,705
82,705
73,395
73,395
Diluted
86,264
86,494
84,165
84,577
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
247,025
-
247,025
130,920
-
130,920
COST OF REVENUES
36,745
(804)
35,941
20,274
(380)
19,894
GROSS PROFIT
210,280
804
211,084
110,646
380
111,026
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
7,004
(1,112)
5,892
7,207
(2,132)
5,075
Sales and marketing
84,067
(6,154)
77,913
61,293
(6,569)
54,724
General and administrative
5,884
(768)
5,116
4,745
(533)
4,212
TOTAL OPERATING
96,955
(8,034)
88,921
73,245
(9,234)
64,011
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
113,325
8,838
122,163
37,401
9,614
47,015
Finance income, net
407
-
407
2,063
-
2,063
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
113,732
8,838
122,570
39,464
9,614
49,078
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
1,343
-
1,343
509
(763)
(254)
NET INCOME
112,389
8,838
121,227
38,955
10,377
49,332
Add: Net Income attributable
(103)
-
(103)
(39)
-
(39)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
112,286
8,838
121,124
38,916
10,377
49,293
NET INCOME PER
Basic
1.39
1.50
0.55
0.69
Diluted
1.31
1.41
0.46
0.59
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)
Basic
80,843
80,843
71,084
71,084
Diluted
85,802
86,059
83,788
84,122
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
View original content:
SOURCE InMode Ltd.