NASA to Host Briefing on Webb Telescope Engineering, Deployments

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a virtual media briefing 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Nov. 2, to discuss the engineering of the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope. Participants will discuss how the observatory's science goals drove its design and preview the complex series of deployments Webb will complete as it unfolds in space.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The briefing will livestream on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website .

The briefing participants are:

Bill Ochs , Webb project manager, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

Alphonso Stewart , Webb deployment systems lead, Goddard

Begoña Vila , Webb instrument systems engineer, Goddard

Krystal Puga , Webb spacecraft systems engineer, Northrop Grumman, Redondo Beach, California

Mike Menzel , Webb lead mission systems engineer, Goddard

To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the start of the briefing to Laura Betz at: laura.e.betz@nasa.gov and Alise Fisher at: alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov . Media and members of the public may also ask questions on social media using #NASAWebb.

NASA's media accreditation policy for virtual and onsite activities is available online.

The James Webb Space Telescope, an international partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies, is targeted for launch Dec. 18. It will explore every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries, and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

For more information about the Webb mission, visit:

https://webb.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA