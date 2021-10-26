Reference Point Announces Two New Partner Appointments in Its Technology and Data Services Practice Global industry experts Luke Barnett and Joseph Lai to help broaden and deepen end-to-end strategic consulting services for financial institutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further cementing its unique position as an expert- and senior practitioner-led strategy, management, and technology consulting firm for the global financial services industry, Reference Point last month announced that Luke Barnett and Joseph Lai have joined as partners in its Technology and Data Services practice.



Luke Barnett , who has more than 20 years of technology expertise, most recently served as Group CIO at TP ICAP. At the global brokerage firm, he reimagined technology's role across the enterprise and drove technological transformations that enabled the organization to meet key business objectives. Previously, Barnett was CIO for the Americas at Tullet Prebon, after serving as Global CTO and Head of IT for Asia Pacific at the firm. Prior, he held roles at HSBC and Anderson Consulting (now Accenture).

Joseph Lai has been immersed in the financial services and technology industries for over two decades. Most recently, Lai served as Managing Director, Capital Markets at Avanade (Accenture-Microsoft joint venture), where he helped financial institutions define their digital agendas before leading large technology teams to build and scale these transformations. Lai began his career in technical development roles, consulting at Lehman Brothers, HSBC, and Barclays Capital. He later led development teams in the Equity Derivatives Technology area at Citigroup.

"Luke and Joseph's appointments reflect our most recent investment in broadening and deepening Reference Point's bench of financial services technology and data expertise," said Stephen Hook, Reference Point Partner and lead of the firm's Technology and Data services. "Their decades of demonstrable, senior-level experience and intimate knowledge of the financial services industry and emerging technologies will help us deliver differentiated business results and value for our clients."

"I know firsthand the competing priorities that global CIOs face, the legacy challenges and layers of complexity they grapple with, and the tight parameters they must work within," said Luke Barnett, newly appointed Partner. "I'm excited to help more companies formulate and execute large-scale technology projects in my role at Reference Point. The firm's sincere commitment to delivering the highest quality of work, along with its model of combining been-there-done-that practitioners with thoughtful consultants, is a mindset and approach that I wholeheartedly share."

"The most successful banks today are seizing opportunities to innovate through digitization, transformation, and modernization efforts," said Joseph Lai, newly appointed Partner. "I'm looking forward to making this type of success real for Reference Point's clients by working with the firm's unique network of experts to accelerate the implementation of clients' digitization initiatives and to unlock more data-driven insights."

Barnett and Lai's appointments are the latest in a series as Reference Point grows its Advisory Board and expands its practice areas of Risk and Regulatory Compliance .

