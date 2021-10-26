SouthState Adds Commercial, Middle Market & Commercial Real Estate Talent Across Southeast

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has added nine veteran bankers across the Southeast with specialties in commercial lending, including middle market banking and commercial real estate, to its expanding Commercial Banking team.

"We are focused on being the employer of choice in the Southeast region, and we are incredibly pleased these top-tier bankers have elected to expand their careers with our team as we continue to grow the bank," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer.

The following bankers have joined the SouthState team:

Will Randall – middle market banker, Charlotte, North Carolina – joins SouthState after having spent the past nine years in relationship management at JPMorgan Chase. Randall has excelled in middle market banking in the Charlotte region and has deep relationships with a diverse group of clients across the Carolinas.

Ruben Pedron – commercial real estate banker, South Florida – has more than 25 years of lending experience in commercial real estate, in addition to five years of experience in Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lending. He comes to the role from Truist, where he oversaw a portfolio with loan commitments up to $1.5 billion.

Will Monday – commercial banker, Charlotte, North Carolina – has spent the past eight years in business and commercial banking with Truist. Monday brings a strong Commercial and Industrial focus to the role, as well as a diverse network in the Charlotte region.

Brit Swanson – commercial banker, Charleston, South Carolina – has more than 13 years of experience with Banc of California and U.S. Bank, where he supported a diverse portfolio of small business and commercial loans. He will draw upon that experience to benefit clients in the South Carolina lowcountry.

John Leighton – commercial banker, Wilmington, North Carolina – comes to the position from Regions Bank, where he served the middle market sector. Leighton has extensive experience as a commercial lender in eastern North Carolina, with a career spanning more than 26 years.

Luis Martinez – commercial banker, Anderson, South Carolina – brings more than a decade of banking experience with Wells Fargo and TD Bank to SouthState. Martinez has served as the chair of Minorities in Leadership and was also named to the "Top 20 Under 40" by the Anderson Independent Mail.

Trex Bolick – commercial banker, Augusta, Georgia – comes to the position from Bank of America, where he spent four years supporting the bank's Southeast middle market and restaurant finance sectors, including screening, structuring and underwriting transactions.

Brian Kinnear – commercial real estate banker, Richmond, Virginia – brings more than 17 years of experience, including significant commercial real estate lending expertise gained in major markets throughout the mid-Atlantic States and Northeast region during his tenure with People's United Bank and M&T Bank.

Stephen Roberts – commercial banker, Hartwell/Anderson/Greenwood, South Carolina – brings 10 years of experience in banking with BB&T, in addition to seven years of experience as Chief Operating Officer for an Anderson, South Carolina business to the role. Roberts is also a veteran, having served as a petty officer in the U.S. Navy.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

