1623 Farnam Reveals Omaha IX Peering Exchange

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces today the rebrand of its hosted peering exchange, Omaha IX . The rebrand strengthens the ecosystem between the Exchange and the 1623 Farnam facility, and features a new website fortified with information for both existing and prospective customers. The IX has also been upgraded with 100G ports, with plans in place to continue upgrading port speeds and capacities in the first quarter of 2022.

Omaha IX is the premier Midwest Internet Exchange strategically located in the central United States and hosted at 1623 Farnam. The facility sits at the nexus of the country's north/south and east/west fiber routes, allowing customers to connect to the far reaches of the country with lower latency due to fewer hops, and therefore lower costs. The area has also become a hotbed of innovation and a hyperscale hub, which is proven by the presence of Google Cloud's largest North American cloud node, and a large Facebook data center in nearby Papillon, Nebraska.

"We are very excited to unveil this rebrand of Omaha IX," says 1623 Farnam President, Todd Cushing . "Omaha IX is a really big differentiator for us at 1623 Farnam, and we are very proud to host it. It gives our customers a unique opportunity to peer without hassle, and does a great deal to strengthen and diversify our network ecosystem."

Established in 2014, Omaha IX was formerly owned by Mankato Networks at the 1623 Farnam street facility. When NPG Co. acquired the building in 2019, the name was changed to 1623 Farnam. 1623 Farnam acquired Omaha IX in mid-2020. In the first year of 1623's ownership, the IX has added 25% more ports and now boasts over 45 active ports and growing. Omaha IX is one vital part of a vast network ecosystem hosted within 1623 Farnam.

