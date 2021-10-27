CenterPoint Energy receives approval for 400 megawatts of renewable energy serving southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced its Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 300-megawatt (MW) solar array, as well as enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an additional 100 MWs of solar energy as part of the company's long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy entered into an agreement with Arevon Energy Management, the company that will build the utility-owned project in Posey County, Ind. The agreement required approval by the Commission. Arevon Energy Management and energy company Tenaska are co-developing the project. CenterPoint Energy will also purchase additional solar power from Clēnera, which is developing a solar project in Warrick County, Ind., under a 25-year contract.

Together, the approval of these renewable energy projects solidifies the next component of CenterPoint Energy's long-term electric generation transition plan, meeting stakeholder sustainability goals, and implementing the most economic path forward as outlined in the company's Integrated Resource Plan. The continued build out of renewable resources is reflective of CenterPoint Energy's commitment to renewable resources and its net-zero carbon by 2035 emissions goals. More information on the company's net-zero goals can be found at www.sustainability.centerpointenergy.com.

"We're pleased to receive regulatory approval to move forward with these significant renewable resources, which will serve our local electric customers, providing a cost-effective, stable energy option," said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric Operations for CenterPoint Energy. "We look forward to the continued work with these companies to bring the Posey County solar array to fruition and provide additional clean energy to our customers through the Warrick County PPA."

Construction of the solar project with Arevon Energy Management is scheduled to be in service by 2023. The initial construction phase will require establishing a sub-station to interconnect with CenterPoint Energy's power grid. The solar array is anticipated to generate enough power to meet the needs of more than 50,000 households per year, while also helping large customers achieve their individual sustainability goals.

Clēnera projects its solar array will be in service by 2023. CenterPoint Energy's PPA entitles it to 100 MW of the array, which will generate enough power to meet the needs of more than 18,500 homes per year.

Programs and services are operated under the brand CenterPoint Energy by Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company d/b/a CenterPoint Energy Indiana South.

