Charlotte's Web Launches Pet Chew for Dogs with Sensitive Skin

New 'Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews' are a great way to support canine skin health related to seasonal allergies

Charlotte’s Web™ Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews for dogs with sensitive skin and seasonal allergies (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.)

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products today announced the newest addition to its pet product line: Charlotte's Web™ Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews for dogs with sensitive skin due to seasonal allergies. Like humans, some dogs suffer through allergy season with itchy, sensitive skin. The dog-loving Charlotte's Web product development team created Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews with the Company's proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract and other beneficial botanicals so pet parents can support skin health for their furry friends.

Charlotte's Web™ Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews are chicken flavored and come in 30-count ($19.99 SRP) and 60-count ($34.99 SRP) sizes and are non-GMO and grain-free. Like all Charlotte's Web products, all pet SKUs are tested 20+ times from seed to shelf for quality and safety assurance.

According to Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka 'The Street Vet' and Charlotte's Web Brand Ambassador, skin health and allergy concerns are the most common ailment he sees in his patients in-clinic and on the streets in Southern California. "As we continue to learn more about the science of allergies in our dogs, we are finding it often requires a multimodal approach - combining traditional and alternative therapies for the best outcome," said Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Kwane Stewart 'The Street Vet' is a general practice veterinarian serving homeless and underserved communities in San Diego. Charlotte's Web is honored to sponsor his nonprofit to support his veterinary care. (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.)

Charlotte's Web™ Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews are formulated with the company's proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract and other natural botanicals including Biotin, Nettle Leaf, Burdock Root and Marshmallow Root. These new chews help dogs maintain the normal moisture content of their skin and support overall skin health from the inside out. They also support the normal detoxification process in dogs' bodies.

"A full spectrum hemp extract can support a dogs' skin health as they go through allergy season. CBD has been determined to be safe for canines based on research conducted at Colorado State University[1]," Charlotte's Web Director of Education Dr. Jen Palmer said.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include full spectrum hemp extract oil tinctures (liquid products), gummies (sleep, stress, immunity, exercise recovery), capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as products for dogs. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail doors and 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web's mission is 'To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

Charlotte's Web (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) - The World's Most Trusted Hemp CBD Extract (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.)

