McDermott Announces Largest Partner Class in Firm History

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced the promotion of 41 lawyers to partner and 10 to counsel, effective January 1, 2022. This announcement follows three consecutive years of double-digit growth across all key metrics and industry-leading talent acquisition.

"We are so proud of this outstanding group of diverse, talented professionals," Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott, said. "They represent the best and brightest, and they exemplify our motto of #AlwaysBetter. This is also such a special moment in our profession: we're at an incredible inflection point where we have the opportunity to chart a fresh path forward, and we are so excited for how this cohort of future leaders will help guide us."

The 2022 promotion class includes lawyers across 14 global offices, including Chicago, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Washington and Wilmington.

Employment

Julie McConnell, Washington, DC

Health

Stacey Callaghan, Chicago

Gregory Fosheim, Chicago

Brian Hall, Washington, DC

Caroline Reigart, Washington, DC

Chelsea Rogers, Miami

Steven Schnelle, New York

Deniz Tschammler, Munich

Patrick Zanayed, Chicago

Intellectual Property

Richard Gräbener, Munich

Litigation

Harrison Carpenter, Wilmington

Matthias Distler, Düsseldorf

Greer Griffith, New York

Sarah Hogarth, Washington, DC

Massimiliano Moruzzi, Milan*

Richard Nicholson, New York

Ludwig von Rigal, New York*

Stefanie Soltwedel, Düsseldorf

John Song, New York

Private Client

Max Biedermann, New York

Katie Gose, Los Angeles

Chris Nason, San Francisco

Regulatory

Carina Kant, Düsseldorf*

Tax

Eric Carstens, Washington, DC

Keith Hagan, Miami

Elizabeth Lu, Chicago

Oleg Polyatskiy, Chicago

Côme de Saint-Vincent, Paris*

Florian Schiefer, Frankfurt

Transactions

Arvin Abraham, London

Nathan Barnett, Wilmington, DC

Marie-Muriel Barthelet, Paris*

Giorgio Bobba, Milan*

Sebastian Bonk, Düsseldorf

David Brigleb, Washington, DC

Thaddeus Chase, Dallas

Cristina Delgado, Miami

Shirin Deyhim, Paris*

Griffin Doty, New York

Diana Douglas, Silicon Valley

Maxime Fradet, Paris*

Herschel Guez, Paris*

Théophile Jomier, Paris*

Maria Navarro, Miami

Eyal Peled, New York

Eric Preston, Chicago

Renate Prinz, Düsseldorf

Benedikt Schulz, Düsseldorf

Calum Thom, London

Bernardo Vaz, Chicago

Daniel Woodard, Washington, DC

*Counsel

