From Makers of incredibles Comes Statewide Release of Four New Gummy Flavors

Medically Correct Launches New Line of Nové Luxury Gummies in Colorado From Makers of incredibles Comes Statewide Release of Four New Gummy Flavors

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medically Correct , the second-largest edible company in Colorado and the makers of incredibles , today released four new gummy flavors as part of new luxury edibles brand, Nové.

New from the maker's of incredibles: Four Flavors of Nové Luxury Gummies.

From the creators of incredibles come Nové Gummies in four new luxurious flavors. Sugar-dusted, plant-based. $15 retail.

Nové Luxury Gummies were specially developed to be an affordable luxury edible for Colorado cannabis users. Featuring unparalleled taste, unique flavors and consistent effects, Nové Luxury Gummies are priced for everyday affordability at $15 for a package of 10 pieces.

"Our new line of luxury gummies explores exotic flavors from all over the world," said Rick Scarpello, Co-Founder and CEO of Medically Correct. "The Colorado cannabis market has grown and evolved substantially, and our market-research shows a desire for every day, affordable luxury cannabis products that can be smoothly incorporated into your life."

Nové Luxury Gummies come in four unique flavors that reflect the sophisticated tastes of cannabis-users in Colorado:

Caribbean Mango Chile dusted with spicy sugar

Sunrise Lemon Rose dusted with floral sugar

Arctic Cloudberry Matcha dusted with green tea sugar

Blueberry Basil Garden dusted with basil sugar

Each gummy contains 10 mg of THC with a total of 100 mg of THC in each package.

The recipe development process for new edibles takes a very long time to perfect. The Medically Correct team spends months to years perfecting each step of a new recipe; from mouthfeel and texture to flavor and coatings, the team works diligently until it all comes together in a magical way.

Medically Correct's Nové Luxury Edibles brand launched earlier this year with a line of filled chocolates in luscious flavors like Sea Salt Caramel and Cafe Cappuccino and is already Colorado's seventh largest chocolate brand.

As the second-largest edible company in Colorado and the number one infused chocolate maker in the state, Medically Correct relies on more than 10 years of experience while continuing to innovate and create new products to meet the needs of the canna-curious and the most experienced cannabis consumers.

Nové Luxury Gummy products will be available at select recreational dispensaries in Colorado in October. High-milligram medical formulas are coming soon. To locate a dispensary near you, visit the store locator: https://noveisluxury.com/store-locator/

About Medically Correct

Pioneers in the Colorado cannabis industry, Medically Correct (MC Brands LLC) was founded in 2010 after "cannabis-infused brownies for Grammy" were life changing for the co-founder's family. Medically Correct has grown into an industry leader in consumables and topicals with a large portfolio of brands including award-winning incredibles in Colorado, Quiq, Clear Creek Extracts, Nové and trupura CBD. For more information visit, medicallycorrect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medically Correct