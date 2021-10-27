Steady Honored on Fast Company's Inaugural List of Brands That Matter

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady today announced that it has been recognized on Fast Company's inaugural Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

(PRNewsfoto/Steady)

Steady's platform is used by nearly 4 million hourly workers to take control of their data and reach their maximum earnings potential, helping users earn an additional $5,500 per year on average. Over the past year, their work has included the Steady Together initiative, which distributed $3.5 million in emergency cash grants to workers who had lost their incomes as a result of the pandemic, representing one of the country's most comprehensive efforts by a private company to provide tangible relief and resources to workers. Steady is also working with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income to provide the data infrastructure and distribution system for guaranteed income programs in more than 20 cities around the United States.

"Our goal is to improve the lives of 1099 and hourly workers by removing barriers to earning," said Adam Roseman, CEO of Steady. "We are honored by this recognition — and will continue to work in partnership with state and local governments, community organizations, and advocates around the country to help our members secure financial stability for themselves and their families."

The final Brands That Matter list, which includes large multinational conglomerates as well as small companies and nonprofits, recognizes 95 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 95 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

"Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Fast Company's November issue honoring Steady is available online now .

About Steady

Steady is the leading income intelligence platform for America's hourly and 1099 workers. We remove the barriers to earn by harnessing AI and the insights from nearly 4 million workers. Our income intelligence supports government leaders who design programs that are informed by earning trends and empowers workers. We are the only organization that can deliver income transparency and help Americans earn more and thrive in an increasingly complex economy.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steady