MDA's holiday campaign runs throughout November and December with partners including GPM Investments, Circle K, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, and Florida Turnpike Services locations selling point of purchase roundup and pinups to raise critical funds for research and care for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Holiday Retail Campaign in Thousands of Retail Locations Nationwide MDA's holiday campaign runs throughout November and December with partners including GPM Investments, Circle K, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, and Florida Turnpike Services locations selling point of purchase roundup and pinups to raise critical funds for research and care for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched its largest holiday retail fundraising program. Retailers including GPM Investments, Circle K, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, and Florida Turnpike Services form a nationwide network to raise funds for research and care for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Retailers invite customers to purchase an in-store MDA Holiday pinup for $1, $5 or a larger contribution of their choosing at checkout, or roundup their purchase. MDA pinups purchased by customers are displayed in each location, showing support for MDA families.

Muscular Dystrophy Association launches Holiday Retail Campaign in thousands of retail locations nationwide.

Donations may also be made to the MDA Holiday campaign online here. Funds raised support research that is shared freely worldwide and leads to scientific breakthroughs; donations also fund multi-disciplinary care teams at over 150 of the nation's top medical institutions; and advocacy to provide equal access for our community of people living with disabilities. Funds also support educational programming, including events and summer camp where children ages 8-17 living with neuromuscular diseases gain confidence, independence and build life-long friendships at no cost to families.

In this year's campaign, partners hope to raise $500K for MDA:

GPM's Investments 1,348 locations in 25 states invite customers to round up purchases or purchase pinups that includes a Buy 1, Get 1 Free coupon for Hi-Chew or a 20oz bottle of 7UP & Canada Dry Family Beverages. Pinups will be available from November 15 – December 17

Across Florida and Georgia : Circle K's 401 locations will be selling pinups from November 1 – November 30

Across Illinois : Graham C-Stores' 26 locations and Graham Enterprise's 35 locations will be selling pinups November 24 – December 31

Florida Turnpike Services will be selling pinups at their 8 store locations from November 22 – January 2

"MDA's holiday retail campaign is a great way to fund our life-changing research, care, and advocacy," said Susan Schulz, VP Marketing. "Over the past six years, the work of MDA has in part led to 14 FDA approved treatments to help our community live longer and grow stronger, and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of our retail partners and their loyal customers, who go the extra mile for families in their communities to bring this all-important campaign to life. Every MDA holiday donation empowers MDA families to live their lives to the fullest potential."

To learn more about the 2021 MDA holiday program, find participating retail locations, please visit https://bit.ly/Holiday_Retail. The public will also be able to engage in the campaign on social media by creating an MDA holiday Facebook fundraiser. MDA will be posting about the campaign on national social media channels @MDAorg using #MDA #HappyHolidays on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association