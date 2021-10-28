Skyview Capital's NewNet Secure Transactions announces Crypto Currency and Bitcoin Payment Transaction capabilities in Cloud Industry First Secure Payment Routing Application in Cloud facilitates Crypto Currency transactions for Providers

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewNet Secure Transactions (NST) is developing innovative payment systems which offer secure crypto currency routing, transfer, translation and conversion capabilities for crypto payment transaction providers.

Krishna Viswanadham, President of NewNet Secure Transactions says, "We are excited by this initiative to offer NewNet's industry leading cloud based Secure Transaction Cloud (STC) application and on-premises payment routing systems to accept, aggregate and securely route Cryptocurrency payments. This solution can be used by banks, digital wallets, crypto exchanges, Fintechs, and PayFacs and holds a huge potential for future as the world emerges to the CBDC payments driven by respective central banks."

"NewNet's STC is currently deployed by leading Acquirers, Processors, FinTechs. NewNet has partnered with the leading Cloud Service Providers for transformation and cloud migration of payment providers world over"

Matt Thompson, SVP of Skyview Capital, which owns NewNet Secure Transactions says, "We are very excited by the emerging crypto economy. NewNet Secure Transactions is an industry leader in providing solutions for acquiring and processing of global digital payments. We see huge potential in applying our secure digital payments solutions experience towards crypto payments."

Alex Nascimento, UCLA Blockchain Faculty & Managing Director at 7CC Blockchain Investments says, "I am excited to see institutional financial solution providers like NewNet servicing the crypto industry. We are firm believers that institutional adoption of crypto is the catalyst for mass adoption of digital assets and tools like cloud-based securely routed crypto payments will continue to facilitate the adoption of crypto by Banks, Governments and other traditional institutions."

NST's Cryptocurrency payment solution offering will include the following functionality:

Route and Transport Cryptocurrency payments

Acquiring solution for crypto payments from Wallets at POS, Web/Mobile purchases

Concurrent handling of fiat currency and cryptocurrency payments

Intelligent routing of cryptocurrency payment to targeted exchanges/service providers

Enabling acquirers/processors to allow merchants to accept cryptocurrencies for payments

Solution for acquirers/processors to interconnect with cryptocurrency exchanges for real time conversion to fiat currencies

NewNet serves some of the largest payment companies in the world and sees a vital opportunity to expand the solution functionality to offer crypto payment capabilities.

The firm plans on initiating trials with prospects and deploying Cryptocurrency payment capabilities in early 2022.

About NewNet Secure Transactions

NewNet Secure Transactions (NST) offers secure Payment transaction routing, switching, transport solutions. NewNet's payment systems powers over 25% of all global payment card and digital transactions, worldwide. NST's latest solution, Secure Transaction Cloud (STC), offers virtualized secure payment applications for transaction transport in cloud with specific Virtual Network Functions for Security, Transaction protocols, P2PE, Tokenization, Host Interfaces, Load Balancing etc with PCI compliant HSMs. STC supports a wide range of payment types including Internet payments, mobile payments, POS/mPOS based transactions and variety of eCommerce, mCommerce payments and enables multiple payment options including Cryptocurrencies, and newer credit offerings with Buy Now Pay Later etc.

More information is available at http://www.securetransactioncloud.com

NewNet is a portfolio company of Skyview Capital www.skyviewcapital.com

For more information, contact:

Devarajan Puthupparambil

VP, Products & Operations NewNet Secure Payment Transactions

Devarajan.puthupparambil@newnet.com

1 847 977 9099

View original content:

SOURCE NewNet Secure Transactions