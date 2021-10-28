New Monitor Deloitte Report: An Exponential Enterprise Framework to Help Companies Double Their Valuations Even During Continuous Disruption and Change

New Monitor Deloitte Report: An Exponential Enterprise Framework to Help Companies Double Their Valuations Even During Continuous Disruption and Change

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help business leaders adapt to an increasingly dynamic and disruptive operating environment, Deloitte today unveiled a new report, "The Exponential Enterprise: Fortifying the Ability to Win Through the Capacity for Change," that examines the characteristics of an always-on transformation strategy and provides leaders with the tools to measure the value it delivers. Created by Monitor Deloitte, the strategy practice of Deloitte Consulting LLP, the report's quantitative analysis shows that "exponential enterprises" benefit from higher and more stable shareholder valuations and more consistent financial performance, allowing them to attract more capital and talent by signaling an ability to create durable competitive advantage.

As used in this document,

The report found that most enterprises believe disruption is here to stay, but face significant barriers to adapting their long-term strategic planning and decision-making to this new reality.

Sixty percent (60%) of global CXOs believe that disruptions like those seen in 2020 will continue in the future.

Seventy percent (70%) of CXOs are not confident in their organizations' ability to pivot and adapt to disruptive events.

Twenty-five percent (25%) of CEOs believe their biggest mistake during the pandemic was not acting fast enough.

"Faced with an ever-changing operating environment, leaders are finding it more difficult to create and sustain competitive advantage. Traditional transformation initiatives alone simply can't keep up," said Rich Nanda, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, U.S. Monitor Deloitte practice leader. "Organizations that retool their approach — to become exponential enterprises — demonstrate an ability and willingness to transform continuously and advantageously in the face of change and disruption."

Defining an Exponential Enterprise

Monitor Deloitte's report provides a framework to help leaders retool their approach to enterprise strategy, operations and leadership, and redesign their firms to make it easier to adapt to future change. The report found that enterprises that embrace change and succeed in the face of disruption orient their businesses around two different dimensions:

An ability to win , representing the few and only things the business wants to protect from change: a long-term strategic vision and goals supported by distinctive assets and capabilities that retain value in various future scenarios.

A capacity for change, comprising the operating model, capabilities and leadership that allow the business to rapidly and flexibly adapt how it positions, delivers and monetizes its ability to win.

Characteristics of Exponential Enterprises

To quantitatively measure a company's ability to win and capacity for change, Monitor Deloitte developed the Deloitte Exponential Enterprise Indices, which enable an enterprise to measure its ability to win and capacity for change and compare both to industry competitors. The analysis found that exponential enterprises achieve and sustain superior performance and valuations over time — especially during periods of adverse and disruptive market conditions.

Companies with the highest improvement in capacity for change between 2015 and 2020 gained, on average, 94% on their forward PE ratio.

Top firms earn valuation premiums that are 176% greater and 30% less volatile than the worst performers in their industry.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, 94% of exponential enterprises retained their ability to win and capacity for change advantages over industry peers.

Exponential Enterprise Index methodology

To quantitatively measure a company's ability to win and capacity for change, Monitor Deloitte developed the Deloitte Exponential Enterprise Index, which evaluates 500 large-cap U.S companies across industries against leading and lagging indicators of ability to win and capacity for change. The index spans the years 2015 to 2020 and evaluates companies on a rolling two-year basis. For each two-year period, companies receive composite index scores of 1 to 100 for both the ability to win and capacity for change.

Monitor Deloitte, the strategy practice of Deloitte Consulting LLP, has a 30-year history of helping businesses shape and operationalize business change. As trusted collaborators, Monitor Deloitte strategy consultants work closely with clients through the entire process, from idea to execution, to help drive end-to-end transformation, continuously optimize business models, and create lasting business value. For more information about Deloitte's strategy practice and the Exponential Enterprise report, please visit our website.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP