Total Play Announces Revenue Of Ps.7,270 Million and EBITDA Of Ps.3,056 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBANCO, S.A, Institución de Banca Múltiple, as Trustee of the CIB/3370 Trust, reports that Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Total Play"), provider of triple play services in Mexico, announced its third quarter 2021 financial results.
Third quarter results
Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.7,270 million, compared to Ps.5,004 million for the same period of the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,214 million, compared to Ps.3,274 million from the previous year.
As a result, Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,056 million, from Ps.1,730 million a year ago. The company recorded operating profit of Ps.753 million, compared to Ps.30 million a year ago. Total Play reported net loss of Ps.836 million versus a loss of Ps.258 million in the same period of 2020.
Revenue from services
The growth in the company's revenue in the period is the result of an increase, both in the residential and the enterprise segments sales, due to greater demand from users for Total Play's telecommunications services.
Costs and expenses
Total costs and expenses grew 29%, as a result of a 24% increase in service costs and a 32% increase in general expenses. The increase in costs, to Ps.1,635 million, from Ps.1,322 million in the previous year, results mainly from the acquisition of content, cost of sales of telecommunications equipment for business customers, commissions, leasing of connection links and licenses for the optimal operation of the network.
The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,579 million, from Ps.1,952 million, reflects higher services, advertising and promotion expenses, as well as maintenance costs.
EBITDA and net result
Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,056 million compared to Ps.1,730 million from the previous year.
The main variations below EBITDA were the following:
Ps.603 million increase in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network and user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses.
Ps.512 million growth in interest expense, mainly derived from growth in long-term financial debt.
Ps.623 million losses in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a profit of Ps.112 million a year ago, as a consequence of a dollar net liability monetary position in conjunction with the depreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, compared with appreciation the previous year.
Total Play reported net loss of Ps.836 million, from a loss of Ps.258 million in the same period of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2021, the company's debt with cost was Ps.40,671 million, compared to Ps.19,532 million from the previous year.
The growth of the debt balance is related to two successful placements of Senior Notes in international markets, i) the first one for US$575 million in November 2020, and ii) the second one for US$600 million in September 2021.
The lease liability was Ps.4,738 million, compared to Ps.4,380 million from the previous year.
About Total Play
Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx
Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Rolando Villarreal
Samantha Pescador
+ 52 (55) 1720 9167
+ 52 (55) 1720 9167
+52 (55) 3032 3639
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
3Q20
3Q21
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Revenue from services
5,004
100%
7,270
100%
2,266
45%
Cost of services
(1,322)
(26%)
(1,635)
(22%)
(313)
(24%)
Gross profit
3,682
74%
5,635
78%
1,953
53%
General expenses
(1,952)
(39%)
(2,579)
(35%)
(627)
(32%)
EBITDA
1,730
35%
3,056
42%
1,326
77%
Depreciation and amortization
(1,700)
(34%)
(2,303)
(32%)
(603)
(35%)
Other income (expenses) - Net
-
0%
-
0%
-
0%
Operating profit (loss)
30
1%
753
10%
723
2410%
Financial cost:
Interest revenue
13
0%
11
0%
(2)
(15%)
Accrued interest expense
(390)
(8%)
(902)
(12%)
(512)
(131%)
Other financial (expenses) income - Net
(15)
(0%)
(72)
(1%)
(57)
380%
Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net
112
2%
(623)
(9%)
(735)
656%
Profit (loss) before income tax provision
(250)
(5%)
(833)
(11%)
(583)
233%
Income tax provision
(8)
(0%)
(3)
(0%)
5
63%
Net income (loss) for the period
(258)
(5%)
(836)
(11%)
(578)
224%
TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
Accumulated
Accumulated
9M20
9M21
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Revenue from services
13,881
100%
20,465
100%
6,584
47%
Cost of services
(3,709)
(27%)
(4,908)
(24%)
(1,199)
(32%)
Gross profit
10,172
73%
15,557
76%
5,385
53%
General expenses
(5,301)
(38%)
(6,868)
(34%)
(1,567)
(30%)
EBITDA
4,871
35%
8,689
42%
3,818
78%
Depreciation and amortization
(4,621)
(33%)
(6,395)
(31%)
(1,774)
(38%)
Other income (expenses) - Net
-
0%
-
0%
-
na
Operating profit
250
2%
2,294
11%
2,044
818%
Financial cost:
Interest revenue
31
0%
32
0%
1
3%
Accrued interest expense
(903)
(7%)
(2,074)
(10%)
(1,171)
(130%)
Other financial expenses
(61)
(0%)
(195)
(1%)
(134)
(220%)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net
(263)
(2%)
(529)
(3%)
(266)
101%
Profit (loss) before income tax provision
(946)
(7%)
(472)
(2%)
474
(50%)
Income tax provision
(21)
(0%)
(20)
(0%)
1
(5%)
Net income (loss) for the period
(967)
(7%)
(492)
(2%)
475
(49%)
TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
As of September 30,
2020
2021
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash
113
0%
6,932
11%
6,819
6035%
Restricted cash in trusts
1,430
3%
1,118
2%
(312)
(22%)
Customers - net
2,647
6%
3,391
5%
744
28%
Other receivables and recoverable taxes
2,926
7%
4,324
7%
1,398
48%
Inventories
1,042
2%
1,552
2%
510
49%
Prepaid expenses
557
1%
612
1%
55
10%
Total current assets
8,715
20%
17,929
27%
9,214
106%
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipmente - Net
29,433
67%
41,928
64%
12,495
42%
Rights-of-use assets -Net
4,169
10%
4,368
7%
199
5%
Other non-current assets
1,395
3%
1,620
2%
225
16%
Total non-current assets
34,997
80%
47,916
73%
12,919
37%
Total assets
43,712
100%
65,845
100%
22,133
51%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES
Short-term financial debt
1,840
4%
1,414
2%
(426)
(23%)
Trade payables
9,877
23%
7,575
12%
(2,302)
(23%)
Other payables and taxes
1,998
5%
3,046
5%
1,048
52%
Derivative financial instruments
7
0%
-
0%
(7)
n.m.
Lease liabilities
1,627
4%
1,481
2%
(146)
(9%)
Total short-term liabilities
15,349
35%
13,516
21%
(1,833)
(12%)
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term financial debt
17,692
40%
39,257
60%
21,565
122%
Trade payables
28
0%
4
0%
(24)
(86%)
Other long-term payables
151
0%
81
0%
(70)
(46%)
Lease liabilities
2,753
6%
3,257
5%
504
18%
Total long-term liabilities
20,624
47%
42,599
65%
21,975
107%
Total liabilities
35,973
82%
56,115
85%
20,142
56%
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,739
18%
9,730
15%
1,991
26%
Total stockholders' equity and liabilities
43,712
100%
65,845
100%
22,133
51%
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
Years ended
September 30,
2020
2021
Operating activities:
(Loss) income before income tax provision
(946)
(471)
Items not requiring the use of resources:
Depreciation and amortization
4,620
6,395
Employee benefits
14
362
Items related to investing or financing activities:
Accrued interest income
(31)
(32)
Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions
903
2,075
Valuation of financial derivative instruments
9
(406)
4,569
7,923
Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:
Customers and unearned revenue
(491)
(1,015)
Other receivables
5
(23)
Related parties, net
230
(88)
Taxes to be recovered
(858)
(638)
Inventories
218
70
Advance payments
(414)
(204)
Trade payables
5,126
(680)
Other payables
268
879
Cash flows generated by operating activities
8,653
6,224
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(9,667)
(12,094)
Other assets
(9)
(112)
Collected interest
31
32
Cash flows (used in) investing activities
(9,645)
(12,174)
Financing activities:
Loans received
4,411
14,478
Leasing cash flows
(1,684)
(1,232)
Interest payment
(1,557)
(2,214)
Restricted Cash in Trusts
(483)
153
Reverse factoring
191
(90)
Net cash flows generated by financing activities
878
11,095
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(114)
5,145
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
227
1,787
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
113
6,932
View original content:
SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V.