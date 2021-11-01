DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackLynx, a provider of high-performance software, to complement Jacobs' leading portfolio of cyber, intelligence and digital solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Jacobs to Acquire Software Enabled Cloud and Edge Analytics Provider BlackLynx

BlackLynx's industry-leading suite of software-enabled solutions and products in edge computing, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and collection automation deepens Jacobs' capabilities to deliver actionable, real-time insights in response to customers' mission critical requirements and national security priorities.

"As edge computing proliferates across all domains, rapidly gaining actionable insights from the vast volumes of data becomes essential," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "BlackLynx's embedded analytics platform provides real-time AI and ML image and data classification in the cloud and at the edge. The combination of Jacobs' deep domain knowledge and BlackLynx's next-generation technology will unlock new opportunities to create a more connected and sustainable world."

At closing, BlackLynx will expand Jacobs' position to 14 of 18 U.S. Intelligence Community agencies and will be aligned with Jacobs' Cyber & Intelligence business unit under the leadership of Caesar Nieves, Senior Vice President.

Both companies see strong opportunities to apply BlackLynx's technology and software to support government services as well as critical infrastructure sectors of transportation, water and smart cities.

"With our shared values and strong cultures of performance excellence and innovation, our combination creates new opportunities for our people, our clients, our industries and the communities where we live and work," said BlackLynx CEO Doug Wolfe. "Gaining real-time insights from data is a key ingredient in modernizing and securing our global infrastructure. Jacobs' strategic position supporting the United States' most critical missions and infrastructure creates a new trajectory for our leading software-enabled services."

Advisors



Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Jacobs, and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Johnson LLP is serving as legal counsel to Jacobs. Raymond James is serving as exclusive financial advisor to BlackLynx, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to BlackLynx.

Investors

Caesar Nieves, Jacobs Senior Vice President of Cyber and Intelligence, will participate in a previously scheduled fireside chat with Jeffries Managing Director Sheila Kahyaoglu to discuss Jacobs' Cyber and Intelligence strategy on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. ET. Information will be available on Jacobs' investor page.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of BlackLynx, are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

For investors:

