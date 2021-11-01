Taiho Oncology Joins With Advocacy Partners To Underscore The Role Of Proper Nutrition For Patients With Stomach Cancer During The Holiday Season And Beyond

Taiho Oncology Joins With Advocacy Partners To Underscore The Role Of Proper Nutrition For Patients With Stomach Cancer During The Holiday Season And Beyond November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month®*

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November is a month associated with expressions of gratitude. We celebrate that which we are grateful for with family and friends, often over a holiday meal. But, while many of us will express gratitude for our health, others are struggling with theirs and may not be able to fully participate in those gatherings because they, or a loved one, have been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

(PRNewsfoto/Taiho Oncology, Inc.)

November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and Taiho Oncology, Inc. is once again helping lead efforts to improve education and awareness, including nutritional awareness, for patients and families impacted by this disease.

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is diagnosed in an estimated 26,560 people every year in the United States1, making it the 15th most common type of cancer.1

"As a company that is deeply committed to advancing care in cancer, we realize that, in addition to reaching patients with innovative medicines, the ability to connect patients and their families with helpful resources and support is of vital importance," said Nick Edwards, Senior Manager, Patient Alliances, Taiho Oncology.

To that end, Taiho Oncology is working closely with the following advocacy groups: Debbie's Dream Foundation, Gastric Cancer Foundation, GI Cancers Alliance, Hope for Stomach Cancer, No Stomach For Cancer, and the Raymond Foundation to realize those goals.

Among the resources that Taiho Oncology is supporting is a Gastric Cancer and Nutrition Booklet, which provides information on managing a variety of nutrition-related symptoms and dietary guidance to help optimize treatment. In addition, Taiho Oncology will be hosting an employee learning session on stomach cancer to further enhance understanding of this disease, including from the perspective of a patient.

"Our hope is that, both internally and externally, we can help contribute to a productive dialogue that leads to disease state awareness, early detection, helpful insights and perspectives, and improved outcomes," said Edwards. "Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of patients with stomach cancer and their families."

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development of orally administered anti-cancer agents and markets these medicines for a range of tumor types in the U.S. Taiho Oncology's growing pipeline of antimetabolic and selectively targeted anti-cancer agents is led by a world-class clinical development organization. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company's European and Canadian operations, which are located in Zug, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.taihooncology.com

*Stomach Cancer Awareness Month® is a registered trademark. Used with permission from No Stomach For Cancer.

TOI-PM-US-0467 11/21

1 National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts: Stomach Cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/stomach.html. Accessed October 2021.

Media Contact:

Judy Kay Moore

Taiho Oncology, Inc.

(574) 526-2369

jumoore@taihooncology.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.