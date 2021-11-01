uCloudlink and JUAN Explore New Possibilities of HyperConn™ Technology for Data Connection Services

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has inked a new cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Tech Joint Stock Co., Ltd ("JUAN"). As part of the partnership, uCloudlink and JUAN will work together to develop data connection services solution for relevant technologies.

As new technological innovation, HyperConn™ technology solution would be a universal solution that provides fail-proof data connectivity in all conditions. The technology is an advancement of uCloudlink's CloudSIM technology and uses various uCloudlink's patents to deliver better network experience possible for users with reliable data connection, at anytime and anywhere with various application scenarios.

HyperConn™ technology solution would allow reliable, safe and fast network connection at all times. It constantly identifies all available networks, including all 4G and 5G mobile broadband and fixed broadband coverage. Furthermore, HyperConn™ technology solution intelligently and continuously switches to the better-performing network as users move around, use their connection differently, or if network performance drops. HyperConn™ technology solution's seamless abilities of data connection allow full utilization of the better networks and will be highly adaptable to various application scenarios. launching at MWC Barcelona 2021 in June this year, HyperConn™ technology solution will be ready and apply to various new industries that require high-quality data connectivity.

Earlier this year, uCloudlink and Baiyitong unveiled Numen, a HyperConn™ technology solution -enabled 5G mobile Wi-Fi hotspot device that offers the better data connection, mobility, and high efficiency for users and business partners. uCloudlink has also teamed up with Japan's Air-U to launch the HyperConn™ tablet – bringing data connectivity without limitations to users. Beyond remote working and learning, HyperConn™ presents possibilities in new innovative technologies, from AR and VR, autopilot, cloud computing, etc.

Looking ahead, uCloudlink is actively working with partners and expanding its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem to explore new opportunities globally. As more countries roll out 5G networks' data connectivity, uCloudlink is well-placed to extend the use of data connection technologies and services to accelerate the arrival of the 5G cloud era.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

