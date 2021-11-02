Dominant Industrial Storage Cards: FORESEE MLC Micro SD

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the concept of Industry 4.0 era has been gradually redefined, the manufacturing industry has experienced tremendous changes in recent years. The manufacturing industry tends to be intelligentized through combination of information and communication technology via cyber-physical systems. The "Industry 4.0" project mainly consists of smart plants, smart production, and smart logistics. Both the manufacturing and service industries are becoming increasingly intelligentized according to requirements.

Rapid intelligentization in response to the continuous pursuit of a high standard of living has inevitably brought significant changes to the industrial environment. It has been proven that quality of life has gradually improved through standardization of industrial production environments. However, manufacturers of industrial control equipment must strongly consider the harsh nature of industrial environments. The efficient and stable operation of industrial equipment in harsh environments for long periods depends on the quality of the terminal, particularly of its various electronic components. Storage chips play a key role in data reading and writing, and device endurance.

To keep up with the times and meet market demand, the Longsys industrial storage brand --FORESEE has officially launched the FORESEE MLC microSD industrial storage card. Equipped with the manufacturer's MLC storage chip, this product has a write cycle of up to 7,000P/E, and diverse capacities of 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB, sufficient to meet the storage requirements of various applications.

In order to ensure the adaptability of storage products to various extremely harsh working environments, as well as their stability and reliability, FORESEE MLC microSD will undergo a series of rigorous production tests before shipment, such as thermal aging (meeting the industrial wide temperature requirement of -40 to 85℃), pressure resistance, electromagnetic interference, static, vibration, and moisture tests. Longsys is committed to providing the most comprehensive mobile storage solutions for customers from all walks of life.

As most industrial devices must operate for long periods in relatively harsh industrial environments, sudden power outages and equipment failures caused by overload are inevitable. In response to this, the FORESEE R&D team has developed the emergency power failure protection function for FORESEE pSLC microSD industrial storage cards, which ensures the integrity of original data and programmed data blocks before any failure, in order to protect data.

The concept of "Industry 4.0"in the information age has stimulated major changes in the industry and manufacturing fields, among others. Amid the increasing research into and application of intelligent industrial equipment, the demands of industrial storage products are becoming more and greater. FORESEE, the industrial storage brand of Longsys, is dedicated to providing customers with reliable products (through strict quality control), quality customized services and real-time technical support, so as to form a virtuous circle of increasing industrial storage product applications.

