Nightfall Democratizes Data Protection for Any Application with New Developer Platform APIs for developers to build data protection into their applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightfall , a cloud-native data protection platform, today announced the launch of its brand new Developer Platform. Nightfall's APIs give developers a set of building blocks to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data with Nightfall's AI-powered detection engine. The APIs are supported by complete documentation, tutorials, and Software Development Kits (SDKs) for popular programming languages.

Data security continues to be top-of-mind for organizations, as cloud adoption, breach costs, and regulation increase. To protect sensitive data within the ever-increasing number of applications and services, organizations need a solution that's simple and effective. Nightfall's developer platform empowers developers to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across a broad set of use cases:

Inspect content anywhere, in any data silo or data flow.

Add DLP and data classification capabilities to SaaS applications.

Detect and de-identify PII, PCI, PHI, credentials & secrets, custom data types, and more.

Build compliance workflows for HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, CCPA, FedRAMP, and more.

"We've seen firsthand that building high-quality data classification and protection is complex and challenging. It involves training and tuning detectors, parsing files and unstructured data, deploying and scaling machine learning models, and handling immense data scale," said Isaac Madan, chief executive officer of Nightfall. "We're excited to deliver an end-to-end set of APIs for content inspection. Nightfall handles data protection so developers can focus on building great products."

The Nightfall Developer Platform includes a wide array of features to help developers build out data security, including:

Three tiers of service offerings, including a free tier to get started without any commitments.

Easy to use APIs that allow developers to implement data protection in any application.

Endpoints for inspecting both text and hundreds of different file types.

SDKs in popular programming languages such as Python and Java.

Large library of documentation, tutorials, and support.

Maynard Webb, Board Member at Visa and Salesforce, said, "Nightfall is ushering in the next frontier for developer-centric, cloud-native data security through its Developer Platform. In the early days, Salesforce and Okta invited developers to build on their platforms and we've seen how that strategy led to massive adoption and market leadership. Protecting sensitive data remains a top priority for any and every organization developing cloud applications, and I'm excited to see Nightfall deliver what the market has been asking for."

For more information on the Nightfall Developer Platform and to get started for free, please visit: nightfall.ai/developer-platform

About Nightfall

Nightfall's mission is to bring efficiency and efficacy to data protection. Organizations depend on NIghtfall to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud services via machine learning & natural language processing (NLP). As the industry's first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform, Nightfall has scaled rapidly to a broad set of customers across the globe, ranging from hyper-growth tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Nightfall's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform has been deployed across consumer-facing & highly regulated industries like healthcare, insurance, and education to address data leakage and compliance risks around HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, Webb Investment Network, and a cadre of high-profile operators, including CEO/executives at Okta, Splunk, FireEye and Salesforce.

