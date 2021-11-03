VEON Ltd : Dealing in securities

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.
Name :
Kaan Terzioglu
Position :
Group CEO
Date of transaction :
2 November 2021
Number of securities purchased :
100,000
Securities type:
ADR
Market:
NASDAQ
Market price :
USD 2.11
Total value of transaction :
USD 211,480
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 800,000.
