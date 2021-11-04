It's A 10 Haircare Celebrates 5th Annual National Love Your Hair Day With Nationwide $100K Giveaway

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, It's A 10 Haircare celebrated its 5th Annual National Love Your Hair Day on October 10th, 2021 with their biggest initiative yet – a $100,000 giveaway to consumers nationwide.

On October 10th, the brand took to their Instagram channel @itsa10haircare, to announce their 10-day-long contest, where 10 applicants would be selected to receive $10,000 each. With great excitement, over 20,000 people applied to be one of the winners of this life-changing cash prize. The lucky recipients will be announced this month.

When it came to deciding how to celebrate their 5th annual brand-owned holiday, CEO & Founder, Carolyn Aronson, decided to go BIG. According to Aronson, "I recognized many fans of It's A 10 Haircare and beyond have had a tough year and a half, filled with constant change and adversity." She continued, "Being a philanthropist by nature, I wanted to give back, and give people a reason to feel hopeful and smile again. At its core, National Love Your Hair Day is all about feeling good about yourself inside and out – we hope with this contest we can help the winners achieve that."

National Love Your Hair Day, which began in 2017, was celebrated for its first two years with large activations, including a takeover of the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, street teams giving out over 1 Million free bottles of the brand's signature Miracle Leave In and much more. However, seeing how the climate shifted, in 2019 and 2020 Aronson decided to have the holiday to focus more on those in need. Over the course of those two years, she gave $50,000 away in cash to deserving front line heroes, hopeful entrepreneurs with inspirational stories, and others.

This year marked the most massive celebration for the brand, as they extended the opportunity to participate to the masses. Given amount of excitement it has generated thus far, this year's National Love Your Hair Day has set the new precedent for the holiday moving forward, as well as already become the model for other brands to replicate.

To help promote the contest, celebrities like singer, Justine Skye, model, Iskra Lawrence, Dancing With The Star Pro, Cheryl Burke, Summer House Star, Hannah Berner, musician/actress Jana Kramer, and many others, got involved to help spread the good news touting the contest to their highly engaged followings.

The contest ended up with 1.6 million impressions with almost 21,000 entries. The 10 winners will be announced on @itsa10haircare in November.

It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

Created by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company, It's a 10 Haircare in 2017, the day is for "people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change." It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair — and humanity — and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

