RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 26, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights:

The Company recorded net income of $285 thousand for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net income of $76 thousand for the same period of the prior year.

Income before taxes was $288 thousand for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net income before taxes of $78 thousand for the same period of the prior year.

Total revenue increased by $0.7 million to $2.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 25% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five comparable store retail sales increased 18% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

On a fully diluted basis, net income increased $0.02 per share to $0.02 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net income of $0.00 per share for the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $0.5 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $7.9 million at September 26, 2021 .

Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 133.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 32.

Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 33.

"The valiant efforts of our franchisees and team members have been crucial to accomplishing our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. "Our strong sales recovery and focus on cost control is paying off with strong earnings growth despite the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and labor market upheaval."

"Our first quarter net income before tax of $288 thousand marks the sixth consecutive quarter of positive income and is 269% better than year ago, demonstrating our brands' resilience and strong connection with our customers. Our franchisees are gritty, refusing to concede to the labor market shortage and continuing to staff their stores and open dining rooms when many competitors are limiting service options, hours and days of operation," said Solano. "This is RAVE's best streak of positive income in nearly a decade as we generate positive operating income and hold nearly $8.0 million in cash."

"In our first quarter, Pizza Inn saw strong consumer demand for our new House Pan Pizza as we highlighted the differences between our house made dough and competitors' frozen dough and frozen cheese. We will continue to innovate with new products and offers for our customers as we close out this calendar year and look forward to 2022. At Pie Five, we continued to push on the category's hottest trend of stuffed crust by elevating the experience and introducing Pie Five's Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust pizza with a trial-driving value offer," Solano said. "More recently, we began testing Korean Barbeque Steak pizza as we continue to differentiate our menu and attract not only pizza, but fast-casual occasions."

"Despite the ongoing challenges related to the Delta variant, we were able to report a strong first quarter with revenue of $2.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million," said Clint Fendley, Chief Financial Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. "As our revenue continues to recover from its suppressed pandemic levels, we intend to maintain our focus on increasing sales and profitability for both of our brands."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

"EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 26, 2021

September 27, 2020

REVENUES: $ 2,553

$ 1,903















COSTS AND EXPENSES:











Cost of sales

-



78

General and administrative expenses

1,206



1,089

Franchise expenses

986



547

Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



17

Bad debt expense

5



27

Interest expense

24



23

Depreciation and amortization expense

44



44

Total costs and expenses

2,265



1,825















INCOME BEFORE TAXES

288



78

Income tax expense

3



2

NET INCOME

285



76















INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - BASIC: $ 0.02

$ 0.00















INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - DILUTED: $ 0.02

$ 0.00















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

18,005



15,451















Weighted average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding

18,803



16,249



RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



September 26, 2021

June 27, 2021 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,876

$ 8,330 Accounts receivable, less allowance for bad debts of $25 and $47, respectively

832



911 Notes receivable, current

568



901 Deferred contract charges, current

33



35 Prepaid expenses and other

150



196 Total current assets

9,459



10,373











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property, plant and equipment, net

420



445 Operating lease right of use asset, net

1,981



2,085 Intangible assets definite-lived, net

202



183 Notes receivable, net of current portion

302



52 Deferred contract charges, net of current portion

212



207 Total assets $ 12,576

$ 13,345











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable - trade $ 521

$ 644 Accrued expenses

500



924 Other current liabilities

46



46 Operating lease liability, current

470



465 Short term loan, current

120



250 Convertible notes short term, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts

1,583



1,576 Deferred revenues, current

648



626 Total current liabilities

3,888



4,531











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Operating lease liability, net of current portion

1,792



1,911 Deferred revenues, net of current portion

836



1,170 Total liabilities

6,516



7,612











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,090,058 and

25,090,058 shares, respectively; outstanding 18,004,904 and 18,004,904 shares, respectively

251



251 Additional paid-in capital

37,257



37,215 Accumulated deficit

(6,911)



(7,196) Treasury stock at cost









Shares in treasury: 7,085,154 and 7,085,154, respectively

(24,537)



(24,537) Total shareholders' equity

6,060



5,733











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,576

$ 13,345

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 26, 2021

September 27, 2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 285

$ 76 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:









Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



17 Stock compensation expense

42



- Depreciation and amortization

36



35 Amortization of operating right of use assets

104



146 Amortization of intangible assets definite-lived

8



9 Amortization of debt issue costs

7



7 Provision for bad debt

5



27 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

74



(74) Notes receivable

26



62 Deferred contract charges

(3)



(3) Prepaid expenses and other

46



(44) Deposits and other

-



5 Accounts payable - trade

(123)



23 Accounts payable - lease termination impairments

-



(3) Accrued expenses

(424)



(90) Operating lease liability

(114)



(152) Deferred revenue

(312)



(48) Cash used in operating activities

(343)



(7)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Payments received on notes receivable

57



4 Purchase of intangible assets definite-lived

(27)



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(11)



(27) Cash provided by investing activities

19



(23)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Equity issuance costs - ATM offering

-



(3) Short term loan, current

(130)



- Cash used in financing activities

(130)



(3)











Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(454)



(33) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

8,330



3,203 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 7,876

$ 3,170











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





















CASH PAID FOR:









Interest $ -

$ - Income taxes $ (2)

$ 7











Non-cash activities:









Conversion of notes to common shares $ -

$ - Operating lease right of use assets at adoption $ -

$ - Operating lease liability at adoption $ -

$ -

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 26, 2021

September 27, 2020

Net income $ 285

$ 76

Interest expense

24



23

Income taxes

3



2

Depreciation and amortization

44



44

EBITDA $ 356

$ 145

Stock compensation expense

42



-

Severance

33



-

Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

-



17

Franchisee default and closed store revenue

(1)



(67)

Closed and non-operating store costs

1



82

Adjusted EBITDA $ 431

$ 177



