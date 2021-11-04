Topia Named "Strategic Leader" in Fosway 9-Grid™ for Second Consecutive Year Independent analysis of Talent & People Success technologies recognizes Topia's Global Talent Mobility platform as an enterprise-grade solution with strong market performance and customer advocacy

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success for the second consecutive year. According to Fosway, Strategic Leaders "…have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers" and "…also have strong market performance and customer advocacy." As the only Global Talent Mobility specialist to be included in the analysis and named a Strategic Leader, Topia has proven its ability to deliver innovation, adoption, advocacy, and customer satisfaction for organizations with an international talent footprint.

Topia (PRNewsfoto/Topia)

"In 2021, we have found that every enterprise, whether it is regional or multinational, has an increasingly distributed workforce and complex compliance environment. Enterprises with the technology to tap global talent markets and locate employees strategically have a significant competitive edge in the COVID-19 economy," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO of Topia. "For the second year in a row, Fosway is validating that Global Talent Mobility is a core HR technology. We are thrilled to be part of their analysis."

In 2021, Topia distinguished itself as a mission-critical HR solution by helping enterprises manage relocations, short- and long-term assignments, business travel, and especially remote work. Topia's offerings for distributed workforce compliance proved invaluable for enterprises navigating U.S. tax jurisdictions and cross-border compliance risks in Europe. Numerous enterprises used Topia to eliminate costly tax overpayments associated with remote work.

With new offerings such as a Schengen travel compliance solution, city-specific location monitoring, pre-travel compliance assessments, and side-by-side mobility cost simulations, Topia met the urgent needs of enterprise clients. Topia also forged new partnerships with industry leaders such as AIRINC, Cartus, CIBT and its subsidiary Newland Chase, and Grant Thornton, bringing valuable new integrations, data, and capabilities to the Topia ecosystem.

In addition, the company rolled out Topia Select, a first-of-its-kind mobility solution for small-to-midsize organizations. Easy to buy and deploy, Topia Select provides comprehensive mobility management that can scale, without re-implementation, as an organization matures into an enterprise.

"Our research shows that talent mobility is becoming a critical part of Talent & People Success and a strategic driver for organizational success," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Topia has consolidated its position as a Strategic Leader through its focus on innovation, enhancing its offering to help customers succeed in a fast-changing operating environment."

Fosway 9-Grid™ is the only European-centric analysis that enables HR technology buyers to evaluate options based on five critical factors: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectories. The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success report is available to download at https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/talent-management-people-success/

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with employees throughout the Americas and EMEA.

