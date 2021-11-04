Venture Global set to become America's top LNG exporter to China

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) announced the signing of two 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) for the supply of a total of 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility, in Plaquemines Parish Louisiana. In addition, UNIPEC, a Sinopec subsidiary has agreed to purchase 3.5 million tonnes (MT) of LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG facility for a shorter duration. This represents the largest single LNG supply deal ever signed by a US company and will double imports of US LNG to China.

Venture Global and Sinopec Announce Historic LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements

"Venture Global is proud to enter into this new and exciting long-term partnership with Sinopec, and soon become the largest US LNG exporter to China," said Mike Sabel, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Global LNG. "Today's announcement will accelerate our combined efforts to lower carbon emissions and provide a low-cost, reliable and secure energy supply to China. From day one, Venture Global has been on a mission to drive fuel switching around the world from coal to natural gas, and we are thrilled to equip Sinopec with a large supply of US LNG to do that and assist China in its energy transition."

"Sinopec has been pursuing low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development, seeking high quality growth of its natural gas business," said Ma Yongsheng, President of Sinopec Corp. "We are committed to building capacity in providing clean energy and meeting peoples aspiration for better life. The signing of this LNG SPA reflects the shared mission of Sinopec and Venture Global in promoting the global energy transition and is of significance in achieving carbon emission peak and neutrality goals."

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG to be sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global is currently constructing or developing multiple export facilities in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world.

About Sinopec

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Sinopec Corp.") is a listed company on Chinese and international stock exchanges with integrated upstream, midstream and downstream operations along the oil and gas business value chain. Its controlling shareholder, China Petrochemical Corporation ("Sinopec Group") is the world's largest oil refiner and second largest chemical company and has been among the top 5 the Fortune 500 Company over the past years. Through its 30,000 gas stations, Sinopec reaches to 20 million customers every day.

