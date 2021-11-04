Versor Investments Expands Distribution Agreement with AMX

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments, a quantitative investment management firm focused on alternative investment strategies, today announced that its global merger arbitrage strategy is now available to US based investors on AMX (the Asset Management Exchange), which connects investors, asset managers and service partners so they can interact and transact – all in one place.

AMX was initially created in 2017 to give institutional investors and asset managers a better way to work together. AMX standardizes fund infrastructure, investment operations, and governance and streamlines processes, like investment operations, services and due diligence.

Versor first partnered with AMX in 2018 and its global merger arbitrage strategy, with now over $1bn invested, has been available to a wide range of European investors. Under this new agreement, the strategy is now available to US Investors as well.

AMX established the fund structure provides oversight and regulatory clearance, streamlines documentation and onboards clients. This allows the team at Versor to focus on their clients and grow their business globally.

Deepak Gurnani, Founding Partner of Versor, stated: "AMX enables us to be laser-focused on investing and portfolio management knowing that much of the operational side of running our fund is already taken care of by an institutional grade partner. We are incredibly optimistic about our partnership with AMX and the access it provides investors to our global merger arbitrage strategy."

Oliver Jaegemann, CEO of AMX, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Versor, providing the firm with greater visibility to international institutional investors. AMX's global reach is helping asset managers around the world to distribute their funds into Europe, Australasia and the US in a way that is tax-efficient, streamlined and well-structured with industry leading technology, operations and governance. We are committed to leading innovation in the investment industry by bringing investors, asset managers and service partners together."

Versor's merger arbitrage strategy capitalizes on the spread between a company's current share price and its acquisition price. The alpha forecast model uses machine learning and a proprietary database of 4000+ deals to estimate probability of deal closing, determine downside risk and perform competing bid analysis. The strategy invests in announced merger deals across the US, Canada, UK and Europe.

About Versor

Versor Investments is a quantitative investment boutique focused on delivering uncorrelated alternative strategies to institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 20 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: Hedge Funds and Risk Premia. For more information on Versor, see https://versorinvest.com/.

About AMX

AMX is building a better world for the investment industry. Launched in 2017, AMX connects investors, asset managers and service partners so they can interact and transact – all in one place.

AMX cuts through the complexity of investing and make life easier and more efficient for everyone involved:

The ecosystem aims to connect investors, asset managers and service partners seamlessly

AMX standardizes processes, so there's one simple way of working that's better for everyone.

Everything is centralized in one place, so it's easy to find what you need

AMX is building an efficient investment ecosystem using technology to transform conventional ways of working to become more nimble, responsive and sustainable. Our ecosystem enhances relationships, creates connections and brings efficiencies.

Visit: theAMX.com

