Multi X Introduces Arka, World's First Salmon Brand with a Full Line of Ultra-Premium, Antibiotic-Free Salmon Arka is world's first line of antibiotic-free fresh, frozen and smoked salmon products from the Magallanes Region of Chile, Region XII

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global salmon company Multi X announces today the launch of its new brand, Arka, the world's first brand with a full line of antibiotic-free certified (ABF) fresh, frozen and smoked salmon products from the Magallanes Region of Chile, Region XII.

Arka makes its debut —entering the US, Canadian and European markets— in October 2021. Raised in the nutrient-rich Antarctic waters of Region XII, Arka Brand salmon products are ABF certified, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certified, and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4 Star certified; making Arka ultra-premium salmon one of the world's most responsible and conscious salmon brands available for retail and food service today. Arka is already in full production, with 19,000 tons able to be shipped; and the company plans to expand to new markets in 2022. With its full vertical integration, the company is well poised to supply and scale large retail and food service needs consistently season over season.

"As one of the largest and most trusted importer of Atlantic fresh, frozen and smoked salmon into the U.S., Multi X is committed to nourishing the future by championing and pioneering responsible solutions that meet the world's ever-growing protein demands. Listed in the top 25% of food companies worldwide on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index several years in a row, Multi X remains transparent and continues to lead the way forward in how we meet healthy food demands throughout our entire value chain and operation," said Ricardo Grunwald, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Multi X. "Arka received its name from the local native Kawésqar dialect, meaning heaven, and we are honored to share this one-of-a-kind premium salmon, as we believe this salmon is truly heaven."

The launch includes: fresh and frozen whole salmon, fillets and portions. Arka is the only smoked salmon that is ABF certified from XII Region and is available in a variety of cold smoked options.

For more information, please visit http://www.multi-xsalmon.com/en/products/.

Contact US Sales: Sales@multi-xsalmon.com

About Multi X

Founded in 1987 in Puerto Montt, Chile, Multi X are pioneers of Chilean aquaculture. The company actively invests and supports the development of Southern Chile, as it has for three decades. Multi X is committed to making the best salmon in the world, placing sustainability and transparency at the center of the business, managing our global impact, and generating responsible and sustainable value for society and its shareholders.

About Arka

Arka is the world's first vertically integrated salmon brand with a full line of antibiotic-free (ABF), Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certified, Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4 Star Certified, fresh, frozen and smoked salmon products from the Magallanes Region of Chile, Region XII. Arka ultra-premium salmon is one of the world's most responsible, conscious, and scalable salmon brands available for retail and food service today.

Multi X

