Vice President Harris to Visit NASA Goddard Today, Deliver Live Remarks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland today, Nov. 5, to get a firsthand look at the agency's work to combat the climate crisis and protect vulnerable communities.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The vice president will be joined by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and leaders from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey. The group will tour climate-oriented space activities underway at Goddard and learn about collaboration among federal agencies on space missions that are central to tackling the climate crisis and improving our scientific understanding of Earth's systems.

Following the tour, at around 4:45 p.m. EDT, the vice president will deliver remarks that will be streamed live on NASA Television, NASA social media, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

For more information about NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and the missions and activities it supports, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/goddard

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA