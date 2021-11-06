Notice of Data Incident

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Center of Colorado ("TUCC") announces a data incident that may have impacted individuals' information. On September 8, 2021, TUCC discovered that certain parts of its network may have been accessed and therefore launched an investigation. The investigation determined that an individual may have accessed the network for a brief period of time between September 7th and September 8th of 2021. Therefore, TUCC reviewed the contents of the network and identified information related to certain individuals. TUCC completed its review on October 30, 2021. As a result of this incident, TUCC is notifying individuals with information contained within the network. The type of information varies by individual but includes name and one or more of the following data elements: date of birth, Social Security number, address, phone number, email address, medical record number, diagnosis, treating physician, insurance provider, treatment cost, and/or guarantor name. In response to this incident, TUCC changed account passwords and is implementing additional security measures. In an abundance of caution, TUCC is offering potentially impacted individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services. To obtain more information about this incident or enroll in these services, individuals should contact TUCC's dedicated assistance line at (833) 513-2598, Monday through Friday (except U.S. holidays), from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. MT. Individuals may also write to TUCC at 2777 Mile High Stadium Circle, Denver, Colorado 80211. Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289, P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion.com; Experian 1-888-397-3742, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian.com; Equifax 1-888-298-0045, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax.com. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), or their state Attorney General. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

SOURCE The Urology Center of Colorado