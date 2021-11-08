Internet Vikings raises the game for Playstar Casino as they prepare to move into Pennsylvania

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings is excited to announce that they will continue to support Playstar Casino's expansion into the U.S. throughout 2022. Global hosting services provider has recently confirmed that they have just reinforced their partnership with the international online casino provider by entering another long-term agreement in yet another state - Pennsylvania, where Playstar is expected to commence its operations in Q1 2022.

The Swedish-based casino has an incredible and ambitious start mapped out for their U.S. expansion with New Jersey being the first state on American soil in which they are to begin their operations in early 2022. Followed by the second largest American iGaming market - Pennsylvania - later into the year.

The Chief Business Development Officer of Playstar, Adam Noble, expressed his excitement saying: "We are very enthusiastic about our growth into the American gaming landscape. Even more so, we are glad to proceed together with a trusted partner. Sportsbook and iGaming hosting in the U.S. presents a number of challenges and Internet Vikings have proven themselves to be reliable, innovative and incredibly supportive, so we look forward to working with them in New Jersey and Pennsylvania."

Internet Vikings, having earned itself the reputation as the leading hosting services provider for iGaming businesses across Europe, are extending their operations overseas. Leading through innovation and immense dedication to every customer across 6 continents with a special focus on North America, where they are currently live in 16 U.S. territories and Ontario, Canada.

Rickard Vikström, the founder of Internet Vikings said: "It is a great pleasure for us to have Playstar Casino as our client. Getting them set up in Pennsylvania is evidence that our collaboration will go from strength to strength. Entering two largest U.S. iGaming markets is a great achievement and we will support them in every way possible as they continue on this exciting journey."

Later adding: "Like for many other gaming companies coming to the U.S., we are glad to be able to offer our support to Playstar, as we recognise what a crucial part of their business evolution this is. Our love of the game and genuine dedication combined with leading-edge innovation gives our clients a strong sense of trust in us and our products. We will continue to lead the way for them and others as the U.S. market blossoms."

