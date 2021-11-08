Debuting At Apta And Ctaa Exhibitions, The Q'straint One System Is Being Unveiled By The Recognized Global Leader In Wheelchair Passenger Safety Solutions

Introducing Q'STRAINT ONE - A New All-in-One Wheelchair Securement Station Debuting At Apta And Ctaa Exhibitions, The Q'straint One System Is Being Unveiled By The Recognized Global Leader In Wheelchair Passenger Safety Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelchair Securement Operators face a common challenge: the nature of traditional 4-Point securement can be both complex and highly customized. In a transportation fleet, every vehicle could potentially have a different securement system, making the technical job of securing passengers even more difficult for the driver. Q'STRAINT ONE aims to address this issue by offering a way to standardize securement – we call this the ONE Approach.

A SINGLE APPROACH TO SAFETY

With the operator's needs at the core of the design, the Q'STRAINT ONE is an easy to use, all-in-one solution that standardizes and shortens the securement process to less than one minute. By predefining the wheelchair position, Q'STRAINT ONE eliminates the areas of uncertainty in retractor positioning or the risk of mismatching tiedowns. The Q'STRAINT ONE is a fully integrated system tested to the higher loads of the WC18 standard with heavy, modern wheelchairs. Equipped with visual

and auditory indicators, transportation agencies can now standardize their approach to both passenger securement and operator training.

"The Q'STRAINT ONE system is a state-of-the-art technology for wheelchair securement safety, and it will assist TransNet with our efficiencies considering that securement time is cut in half. Also, the relationship between the driver and the passenger will improve as there will be less awkward moments during the securement process," explains Susan Kopystecki, Executive Director at TransNet.

To meet the needs at every touchpoint, it was critical for the product development team to understand OEM challenges when installing securements into varied and robust platforms. There are often tradeoffs between maximizing vehicle space and designing efficient layouts, while keeping the total vehicle weight at a minimum. Q'STRAINT ONE is the first securement to fit within the vehicle's subfloor. The entire system is enclosed within a compact platform, enabling an installation that is fast, easy, and limited to only six fasteners. It offers one of the strongest tie-down solutions available while still meeting ADA standards and reducing the total wheelchair position weight by 20%.

About Q'STRAINT

For over 35 years, Q'STRAINT has been the industry leader focused on developing the most innovative solutions to advance the safety and effectiveness of wheelchair passenger travel. The diverse global staff serves customers in more than 70 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit qstraint.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Linkedin .

Media Contact:



Maria Huertas

(954) 986-6665

marketing@qstraint.com

