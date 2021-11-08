NEXE Engages Crew Marketing for Patented Compostable Capsule Launch

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Crew Marketing Partners, a prominent marketing agency specialized in the food and beverage industry. Crew will work with the Company to create and implement targeted digital awareness campaigns to drive online sales for its patented fully compostable NEXE Coffee products which are compatible with the popular Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

NEXE Engages Crew Marketing (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

"We are excited to work with Crew Marketing Partners and believe that their integrated approach to digital and traditional media will fit perfectly with NEXE's unique position in the market," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. " We spent considerable time identifying the ideal team to drive our consumer marketing to ensure a successful launch. Crew will be instrumental in helping NEXE expand its brand and marketing presence both online and eventually with bricks and mortar retailers through curated ad content specifically aimed at our various demographics."

Crew Marketing Partners is a leading marketing and creative agency specializing in the North American food and beverage industry. Founded in 2007, Crew's clients sell throughout major retailers in North America and span numerous categories with notable clients including Premium Brands, SunRype, Hardbite, and T-Fal, to name a few.

"Crew Marketing has vast experience working with consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and has brought several to prominence at major grocers. They understand what it takes to develop a brand from the ground up that can drive millions in revenue," added Guglani. "With where NEXE is in its lifecycle, having commercialized our XOMA Superfoods line and Keurig® and Nespresso® OriginalLine compatible pods, now is the time to partner with an agency that understands how to expand and grow a CPG company."

Mordor Intelligence estimates that the single-serve coffee pod and capsule market was valued at US$25.07 billion in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 7.07% during the period between 2021-2026.1

"Crew is excited to be partnering with NEXE. They have outstanding innovation that can disrupt categories but they've also enhanced the quality and taste experience that consumers will love. This combination is critical to a superior brand and we cannot wait to unveil it," said Braden Douglas, Founder of Crew Marketing Partners.

More than 59 billion coffee pods are consumed each year,2 with traditional coffee pods creating an enormous level of waste and taking hundreds of years to break down in landfills. Recyclable pods too often include non-recyclable plastic and aluminum that must be removed before recycling, and many are often not recycled at all.

"Our pods are fully-compostable, can be placed whole into the green bin for composting in municipal compost facilities, and they do not need to be disassembled before disposal, making them as convenient as the traditional pods, without the waste," added Guglani. "It took over six years of research and development to create the NEXE pod, which can break down in as few as 30-35 days."

Learn more about NEXE Innovations online at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

About Crew Marketing Inc.

Crew Marketing Partners is a leading marketing and creative agency specializing in the North American food and beverage industry. Founded in 2007, Crew clients sell throughout major retailers in North America and span numerous categories with notable clients including Premium Brands, SunRype, Lou's Kitchen, Hardbite, T-Fal, Herschel and more.

www.crewmarketingpartners.com

About NEXE Innovations Inc.





NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations

https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, development of the NEXE Mask, and increase production capacity, create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coffee-pods-and-capsules-market 2 https://www.newstalk.com/news/over-56-billion-coffee-capsules-to-go-to-landfill-this-year-492445

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.